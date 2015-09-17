Global fashion weeks
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Badgley Mischka took fashionistas on a trip to 1950s Buenos AiresBadgley Mischka took fashionistas on a trip to 1950s Buenos Aires for the designer brand's spring 2016 catwalk show on Tuesday, presenting a collection of summer tweed and brocade outfits.
"We got inspired by an imaginary trip to Buenos Aires in 1950," James Mischka, one half of the design duo, said before the show.
"We weren't there then, so we had to imagine it which makes it more fabulous ... We thought about the femininity of the Paris of South America, the combination of the European sensibility and the Latin sensibility."
Hollywood star Helen Mirren was among the audience at the show, part of New York Fashion Week which ends on Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calvin Klein #therunwaywithreuters #nyfw #lastdayby jillianmccafferty via Instagram
-
#calvinklein #nyfw #therunwaywithreutersby jillianmccafferty via Instagram
-
-
-
-
LOOK WHO'S HEREFamous faces at the New York Fashion WeekSinger Deborah Harry attends the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellyMusician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellySinger Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonActress Drew Barrymore attends the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellyFormer footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellyDancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler attends the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellySinger Steven Tyler arrives with his daughter Liv Tyler for a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonActress Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonActress Julia Roberts greets attendees as she arrives for a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonActress Christina Hendricks attends the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew KellySinger Rita Ora attends the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1 of 12
-
At New York Fashion Week, playful lines for confident womenReutersLike girls, women of all ages just want to have fun, say designers at New York Fashion Week, where many of the lines for the coming spring season combine a youthful playfulness with a sense of confidence that is unmistakably grown-up.
-
-
-
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.