Global fashion weeks
-
Part one of @dvf finale #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
Part two of @DVF model finale #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
@dvf all smiles after her spring 2016 #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
Behind the scenes at DVF #therunwaywithreuters
-
-
18-year-old model with Down syndrome, Madeline Stuart poses for a photo at a designer fitting and casting event at King's College in Manhattan, New York, September 12, 2015. Stuart will be walking the runway in the FTL Moda show that will, to promote diversity, have a number of models with different levels of ability. REUTERS/John Taggart
-
@moniquelhuillier model finale for Spring 2016 #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
-
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, is seen on the live stream of a body painted model backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
-
#gigihadid realness #dianevonfurstenberg #nyfw #therunwaywithreuters
-
#kendalljenner #therunwaywithreuters #nyfw #dianevonfurstenberg
-
-
-
Models Adriana Lima and Toni Garrn present creations from Carmen Steffens during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
-
-
A partly silhouetted performer sings before Anna's Loud's segment during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
Designer Alexandra Frida acknowledges attendees after presenting her collection during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show cast a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
A model presents a creation from Archana Kochhar during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show cast a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
Designer Archana Kochhar acknowledges attendees after presenting her range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show cast a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
-
Designers Hendrik Vermeulen and JD Meyer-Vermeulen acknowledge attendees after presenting the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
-
-
A model presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
Hair and makeup for moniquelhuillier Spring 2016 #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters https://t.co/aXXpi666mu11:09 PM - 12 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
#herveleger backstage #therunwaywithreuters #nyfwby unpithy via Instagram
-
-
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome and JD Meyer-Vermeulen talk after presenting the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
@moniquelhuillier standing amongst her 'beauties' aka Spring 2016 collection #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
Herve Leger dress rehearsal #therunwaywithreuters #herveleger
-
-
-
Love @houseofherrera Photo credit @nicoleevatt #nyfw #nyfwtheshows @frickcollection
-
@nicoleevatt hard at work interviewing @houseofherrera #nyfw #nyfwtheshows #therunwaywithreuters
-
Models with disabilities take the runway at #NYFW. Our full coverage: http://t.co/b7TEdOSBVd #therunwaywithreuters http://t.co/zNoj47FZK22:45 PM - 14 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.