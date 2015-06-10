Global fashion weeks
U.S. model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chanel airlines luggage trolleys are seen at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The handbag of an unidentified guest is pictured at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
All aboard Chanel Airways as Lagerfeld's imagination takes flightReutersFasten your seatbelts, we're ready to take-off for spring at Chanel's mock airport departure lounge catwalk.
