Global fashion weeks
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
In this collection of pictures, models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo in Paris, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
-
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
-
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne (C) appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video