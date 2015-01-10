Global fashion weeks
Ralph Lauren hires Old Navy executive to replace him as CEO http://t.co/AdZLWmu5Qd1:58 AM - 30 Sep 2015
Milan Fashion Week ends amid an upbeat mood; Italy's national chamber of fashion has forecast a five percent rise in sales this year to 64.5 billion euros ($72 billion).
"The numbers seem to say that things are going well," the chamber's head, Carlo Capasa, told Reuters. "It seems all is going in the right direction."
Aalto fetes Finnish midsummer at Paris Fashion WeekParis kicked off the last leg of the spring/summer 2016 catwalk season on Tuesday with Finnish brand Aalto presenting its "Endless Sun" line, inspired by the Nordic mid-summer.
Finnish-born, Paris-based designer Tuomas Merikoski said he wanted, through the womenswear collection, to recall images of young people gathering with friends in the woods in Finland for traditional midsummer parties and bonfires.
"It is a very specific moment and feeling," he told Reuters. "There is the summer solstice, so no night time really, and people are very happy to be outside ... after a long winter."
Patterns everywhere at Dries Van Noten Paris fashion showReutersBelgian designer Dries Van Noten delivered a bold serving of his usual colorful and patterned creations at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, presenting richly-brocaded overcoats and dresses for women's wardrobes next spring.
