Global fashion weeks
My #LFW modelling debut. In the dress inspired by Cecil the Lion... once deadby stephanieprent via Instagram
Last show- done! 🙌🏻 #LFW http://t.co/Zis9otPCC43:52 PM - 20 Sep 2015
London fashion designers show twist on British summers
London's designers toyed with the idea of a British summer presenting a mixture of sheer lace dresses, furry stoles and raincoats, whilst moving their collections away from traditional seasons to reflect global demand for their clothes.
Delicate lace dresses were paired with cashmere coats and rucksacks at Burberry, in black, white and yellow, lending a edgy and urban feel to the British brand, which is famous for its trench coats.
The collection tried to express these different worlds, so you had very white, very fragile little lace dresses, but you also had black cashmere coats on the runaway so it was this mash-up."- Christopher Burberry, Burberry's CEO and Chief Creative Officer, speaking to Reuters
