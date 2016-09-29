NJ train crash in Hoboken
What is positive train control?Advocates of positive train control - a system that is designed to kick in and halt a train if the engineer misses a stop signal - cite it for helping to combat human error, but there have been delays in implementing it more widely.
The images from the train derailment in NJ are horrifying. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones and the dozens who were injured. -H1:46 PM - 29 Sep 2016
My condolences to those involved in today's horrible accident in NJ and my deepest gratitude to all of the amazing first responders.2:05 PM - 29 Sep 2016
LATEST UPDATE:
A commuter train plowed into a station in New Jersey at the height of this morning's rush hour, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others as it brought down part of the roof and scattered debris over the concourse.
Witnesses described terrifying scenes as the front of the train smashed through the track stop in Hoboken station at high speed and into the terminal, toppling support columns and creating chaos at one of the busiest transit hubs in the New York City area.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told a news conference in Hoboken that one person was killed on the platform by debris from the crash, and he said 108 people were injured. There were no signs it was anything other than an accident, he added.
The train's engineer, or driver, was seriously injured and in a hospital, and was cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation, Christie said.
"We're not going to speculate about the cause of the accident," he said.
New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo told the news conference it was obvious the train had come into the station "at too high a rate of speed," but that it was unclear why.
A couple of hundred emergency workers shuttled in and out of the station, some carrying the injured on stretchers to waiting ambulances outside. Dozens of police boats bobbed in the Hudson River alongside the terminal.
Accounts from officials at two hospitals said some of the injured were in critical condition. Several passengers were initially trapped in the wreckage, witnesses and officials said, but they were later freed.
There was no word yet on what caused the crash. Federal investigators were on the scene.
"The one thing we do know is that obviously this train that was traveling at a fairly high rate of speed," Christie said in an interview earlier on Thursday with CNN.
"Obviously they are going to do the investigation and that could take quite some time. Having experienced another major crash in 2009, I know it can take weeks before the terminal is reopened. I always like to prepare commuters."-Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmerman(Reporting by Frank McGurty)
New Jersey train crash in station kills one, injures more than 100ReutersA commuter train plowed into a station in New Jersey at the height of Thursday's morning rush hour, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others as it brought down part of the roof and scattered debris over the concourse.
