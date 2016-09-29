NJ train crash in Hoboken
-
A New Jersey train has derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Reuters reporters and photographers are on scene and we will share our latest information about the incident here.
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERSOnlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERSA man holds his heads as he walks through the station after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERSA New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERSHoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
- At least one person was killed and more than 100 injured, some critically, when a commuter train plowed into Hoboken station in New Jersey during the morning rush hour.
- The train's engineer, or driver, was seriously injured and in a hospital, and was cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation, NJ Gov. Christie said.
- Some passengers were initially trapped in the wreckage, witnesses and officials said, but they were later freed.
Train smashes into New Jersey's Hoboken station; ABC says more than 100 hurtReutersA New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey during the morning rush hour on Thursday and ABC News reported that more than 100 people were injured and multiple passengers were trapped.
Eyewitness report from after the crashPassengers helped each other off the train and onto the platform. Eyewitness Linda Abelli, 62, said that they ultimately had to cross the tracks to get to safety."When we got on the platform there was nowhere to go. The ceiling had come down."
The injured sat on benches in the station while they waited for first responders, said Albelli, who lives in Closter, New Jersey. She did not know how many had been hurt.
"There was just so much, a lot of people in need of attention. There were a lot of people who were really hurt."
.@FDNY deployed its Medical Evacuation Transport Unit (can carry 30+ patients) to Hoboken – @nycoem working w/ NJ c… https://t.co/GbLQSpWPjC10:26 AM - 29 Sep 2016
Here's some reporting from Amy Tennery of Reuters. She spoke to NJ Transit employee Michael Larson, a machinist. He had blood from a victim on the knee of his pants.
"People were upset, people were shocked... It's hard to believe. I have no idea what caused it...I've never seen anything like that in 29 years... surreal to watch," Larson said.
He said the first car of the train was "pretty well destroyed."
The Federal Railroad Administration said in post on Twitter that its investigators were en route to the scene.
- New Jersey State Police said it was sending "multiple assets" to the station and monitoring the situation.
NJSP sending multiple assets to #Hoboken train station. We are continuing to monitor the situation.9:37 AM - 29 Sep 2016
- NBC reported that the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was also sending a team to the scene.
FRA Administrator @FeinbergSarah and FRA's top safety official, Bob Lauby, en route to Hoboken.10:03 AM - 29 Sep 2016
This just in from Reuters editor Robert Macmillan who is at Hoboken University Medical Center:HUMC spokesman Jarrod Bernstein said 16 patients have been brought to the hospital so far, both the walking wounded and ambulance cases.He said the patients were mostly adults, with some minor injuries and some more severe. The spokesman declined to characterize the severity or nature of wounds.
A train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, during the morning rush hour. At least three people are dead and more than 100 people were injured, according to a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman. Multiple passengers were reported trapped.
Witness recalls train going 'basically through the air'New Jersey Transit employee Michael Larson described seeing a passenger train come into the Hoboken station at high speed, "basically through the air" and come to a rest when it hit the wall of the waiting room.
"I heard just an initial bomb sound. I knew it wasn't a bomb because I saw it happen, but it was just initially just a horrendous, horrendous exploding noise," said Larson.
FRA investigators have arrived on site in Hoboken.11:18 AM - 29 Sep 2016
Train crashes through NJ train station - Reuters TVReuters TVA New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey during the morning rush hour on Thursday and there were reports of injuries, according to U.S. media reports and photos on social media.
JUST IN:
Jaimie Weatherhead-Saul, a passenger on train, said the people sitting in front of him were badly injured.
"Once we got off we noticed people were stuck and had to come out windows. And the conductor came off and he was completely bloodied," Weatherhead-Saul said.
Witnesses describe devastation inside train station - Reuters TVReuters TVReuters correspondent Amy Tennery spoke with transit workers who described the chaotic scene inside the Hoboken station after a commuter train smashed into the platform.
VERBATIM: Commuter says 'everybody was stunned' after crash - Reuters TVReuters TVA commuter on the train which crashed into the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey during Thursday morning's rush hour, describes the chaos and serious damage.
LIVE: Scene of Hoboken train crash https://t.co/JY1UwAzbmc https://t.co/48ZZteh1Xh12:35 PM - 29 Sep 2016
Train crashes in the U.S.
- In May 2011, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey train crashed at the same Hoboken station, injuring more than 30 people when it plowed into a bumping post at the end of the track. An NTSB investigation determined excessive speed was the main cause of the accident.
The Hoboken crash is the latest in a string of fatal passenger train crashes in the United States that have included other accidents in California, New York and Philadelphia.
- In September, a Metrolink commuter train carrying nearly 200 passengers crashed into a truck in Los Angeles. In May 2015, an Amtrak passenger train crashed in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.
In February 2015, a New York commuter train crashed into a vehicle and killed six.
Advocates of positive train control - a system that is designed to kick in and halt a train if the engineer misses a stop signal - cite it for helping to combat human error, but there have been delays in implementing it more widely.
