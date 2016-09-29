NJ train crash in Hoboken | Reuters.com
NJ train crash in Hoboken

  • A New Jersey train has derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Reuters reporters and photographers are on scene and we will share our latest information about the incident here.

    • At least one person was killed and more than 100 injured, some critically, when a commuter train plowed into Hoboken station in New Jersey during the morning rush hour.
    • The train's engineer, or driver, was seriously injured and in a hospital, and was cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation, NJ Gov. Christie said.
    • Some passengers were initially trapped in the wreckage, witnesses and officials said, but they were later freed.

    Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS 
    Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERS 
    A man holds his heads as he walks through the station after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS 
    A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS 
    Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton 
     
     

    by cassandra.garrison 9/29/2016 5:56:59 PM
