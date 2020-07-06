Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
UK anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery': PM JohnsonAnti-racism protests in Britain have been "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, warning those responsible would be held to account.
-
-
-
'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service agents in WashingtonAs protesters implored the black U.S. Secret Service officer to take a knee in solidarity with their demonstration against racism and brutality by law enforcement, the young man explained why he could not.
-
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in LondonTens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with some wearing face masks bearing the slogan "Racism is a virus".
-
-
-
-
-
-
Protests roll on against 'worldwide' racismDemonstrators in Rome held their fists in the air and chanted “No Justice! No Peace!”, while in London people defying official warnings not to gather lay down outside the U.S. Embassy as part of a rolling, global anti-racism movement.
-
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in LondonThousands of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 bearing the slogan “racism is a virus”.
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis mayor jeered after refusing to support abolishing police department
The mayor of Minneapolis ran a gauntlet of angry, jeering protesters after telling them he was opposed to their demands for de-funding the city police following George Floyd’s fatal encounter with law enforcement.
-
-
-
Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official saysPresident Donald Trump told his advisors at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police, according to a senior U.S. official.
-
The words "I can't breath" are seen written on the arm of a Thai activist during an online protest via Zoom to observe 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence against police brutality and to call for justice in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
-
-
-
London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protestsFourteen police officers were injured in "shocking and completely unacceptable" assaults during anti-racism protests in central London on Saturday, London police chief Cressida Dick said.
-
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health ministerAnti-racism protests attended by thousands of people in London and other major British cities "undoubtedly" risk causing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases again, British health minister Matt Hancock said.
-
South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives MatterThe popular South Korean band donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, its music label told Reuters.
-
Dozens in Hong Kong protest U.S. police violenceDozens of people gathered in front of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, standing in pouring rain holding photos of George Floyd and signs that read "Black Lives Matter.""It's important get our message across to others around the world to remind them that even though we are far away, we are with them 100% in spirit - black lives matter."- Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old Briton
-
-
-
-
-
Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities demanding an end to racism and brutality by law enforcement.
- Buffalo police arraigned for felony assault of elderly protestor
- What U.S. police are using to corral, subdue and disperse demonstrators
- U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?
- Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement
- Explainer: Who are Antifa, the 'boogaloo' and others blamed in protest violence?
- Explainer: U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?
- Factbox: Where are people round the world protesting over George Floyd?
- Slideshow: Protests continue in Washington
-
-
-
-
-
'Enough is Enough': Jamaicans protest in support of George FloydWearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered to lend support to global protests.
-
-
-
-
Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza was packed with protesters for much of Saturday but virtually all of them dispersed before an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect, with very little police presence at 8.12 p.m., based on a web camera view of the square.(Reporting by Andrew Hay)
-
'The country is in trouble and the basic reason is race': San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich | Reuters VideoSan Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich issues emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, saying the "country is in trouble"
-
Demonstrators gathered on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, "No justice, No peace, No racist police." Crowds of protesters marched along Benjamin Franklin Parkway through John F. Kennedy Plaza, and around City Hall. They adorned the city's famous "LOVE" sculpture with a sign paying homage to the "I Have a Dream" speech by Martin Luther King Jr.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
-
-
Senior Trump aide apologizes for promoting racially-charged videoMercedes Schlapp, a senior Trump national spokeswoman, said she “deeply apologized” for retweeting a video of a chainsaw wielding man in Texas shouting at anti-racist protesters, in which he used a racial slur.
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.