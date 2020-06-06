REUTERS/Ben Kellerman

High school students are driving racial justice protests in Silicon Valley communities, says Kaloma Smith, pastor at the University AME Zion Church in Palo Alto, California, adding that the younger generation won’t tolerate the issues they see across the country.



But Smith is troubled that the city’s residents were more outraged by a 10-day curfew the city imposed this week – which it lifted after two days – than in support of black lives. “You’re watching the nation burn, and your response is to complain about your curfew,” he said, adding that he has been educating the community on policing and housing issues for years and has not seen the same kind of response.



(Reporting by Ben Kellerman)