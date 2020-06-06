Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
-
“I knew it like I knew my name”: East Palo Alto, California Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones talks about the struggle against racial injustice with the backdrop of COVID-19, saying she knew her majority-of-color town would suffer more from the pandemic than other cities in the wealthy Silicon Valley. Wallace-Jones spoke at a large rally at Palo Alto City Hall. (Reporting by Ben Kellerman)
-
-
REUTERS/Ben KellermanHigh school students are driving racial justice protests in Silicon Valley communities, says Kaloma Smith, pastor at the University AME Zion Church in Palo Alto, California, adding that the younger generation won’t tolerate the issues they see across the country.
But Smith is troubled that the city’s residents were more outraged by a 10-day curfew the city imposed this week – which it lifted after two days – than in support of black lives. “You’re watching the nation burn, and your response is to complain about your curfew,” he said, adding that he has been educating the community on policing and housing issues for years and has not seen the same kind of response.
(Reporting by Ben Kellerman)
-
Thousands in Washington protest police violence | Reuters VideoThousands of demonstrators marched in Washington to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. They were joined by protesters in cities around the world.
-
-
World boxing champion Joshua attends march, says racism is a pandemicHeavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a "pandemic" while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday.
-
In front of the White House, protesters assembled on H Street NW and the newly rechristened Black Lives Matter Plaza, a strip leading up to the White House where the federal district has painted in huge yellow letters "Black Lives Matter."
Ahead of a march through downtown Washington, the area had an atmosphere akin to a block party.
People colored in giant tributes to George Floyd. Musicians and speakers played a wide variety of songs including "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond and "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar.
The crowd was diverse, with families and people of all ages carrying signs saying, "Fed up," "All lives do not matter until black lives do," and "My black son matters."
Protesters said they wanted to see policing reforms and broader changes against racism.
"I'm just hoping that we really get some change from what's going on. People have been kneeling and protesting and begging for a long time and enough is enough. We can't take much more. I'm so afraid I'm going to lose one of my kids and I can't live like that," Katrina Fernandez, 42, said.(Reporting by Makini Brice)
-
-
-
Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's deathSan Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Saturday issued an emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, saying the "country is in trouble" and that he is "embarrassed as a white person" to know that a black man can be still be "lynched".
-
-
-
-
Protests revive debate about militarized police | Reuters VideoIn cities across the United States this past week, protesters have been confronted by police carrying shields and batons and hulking armored vehicles that might look to some people like a scene straight out of a war zone.
-
-
'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to childrenCompanies that entertain or sell products to kids are wrestling with their messages, as they attempt to deal with this moment in American history and explain the complexities of racism and police brutality to children through action and words.
-
Hundreds of protesters marched from the Lincoln Memorial past the George Washington University Hospital shouting "Hands up, Don't shoot," "We March for hope, not for hate," and "I can't breathe!" Cars passing by honked in support and some city residents came out on the street to hand out water and snacks to offer protesters relief from the sweltering heat.(Reporting by Nandita Bose)
-
Buffalo police arraigned for felony assault of elderly protestorTwo Buffalo police officers were arraigned on felony assault charges after a viral video now viewed by more than 78 million people showed them shoving an elderly protestor who fell at a march against racism.
-
-
-
-
A protester holds a sign during a banned demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in Lille, France June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to childrenCompanies that entertain or sell products for kids are adjusting their messages, as they attempt to deal with this moment in American history and explain the complexities of racism and police brutality to children through action and words.
-
-
-
Protests in Australia, Japan embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movementThousands took to the streets in Australia and hundreds did in Japan to support protests across the United States against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected in South Korea with a virtual rally in Thailand.
-
-
-
-
Denver police ordered to stop using tear gas and plastic bullets in protestsA United States District Court Judge ordered Denver police to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets and other "less-than-lethal" force such as flash grenades against protesters in the city.
-
Buffalo police officers quit unit to protest colleagues' suspensionAll 57 members of a police tactical unit in Buffalo have resigned from that team to protest the suspension of two colleagues who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, officials of the northern New York city said.
-
-
Black girls and supporters surf around the world to honor George FloydFrom California to Indonesia, Australia and Senegal, black girls and supporters floated on surfboards to pay tribute to George Floyd, the black man whose death in U.S. police custody has sparked protests worldwide.
-
D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter" | Reuters VideoThe mayor of Washington, D.C., may lack authority over the National Guard and federal agents policing her streets, but she has other ways of rebuking the White House.
-
Democrats urge police reform
Prominent Democratic politicians embraced the cause of U.S. protesters angered by the death of George Floyd, adopting their slogans and announcing reforms as tensions remained high in major cities.
-
Cuomo 'sick' over police incident in Buffalo | Reuters Video“I was sick to my stomach when I saw that video," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, referring to a video which showed two Buffalo police officers shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd. At the same news conference, Cuomo dug in after critics urged an end to an 8pm to 5am curfew in New York City.
-
This guy's been arrested and charged with assault by Maryland-National Capital Park Police.His name is Anthony Brennan, 60, from Kensington, Maryland.
-
-
'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthemPresident Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice.
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.