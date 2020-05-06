Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
Australia's most populous state files suit to stop Black Lives Matter protestAustralia’s most populous state has lodged a legal application to stop a Black Lives Matter protest occurring in Sydney, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.
'How it's going ...' Goldman executive's email on racial inequality in AmericaFrederick Baba, a managing director at Goldman Sachs who is black, sent the following email to colleagues at the bank on June 2:
Goldman Sachs executive's email making plea for racial equality goes viral at firmAn email by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) employee about his experiences of racial injustice and criticizing managers at the Wall Street bank for not supporting junior bankers from diverse backgrounds went viral at the firm this week.
Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaintTwitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign’s tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.