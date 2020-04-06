Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
Attorney General Barr says foreign groups, extremists stoking divisions in U.S. protestsU.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
Pelosi says increased military in Washington is 'alarming'The increased presence of U.S. military and federal law enforcement, including unidentified officers, in Washington is “alarming,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, calling on President Donald Trump to disclose the agencies operating in the city amid protests over racial injustice.
New York's Cuomo, concerned about COVID-19 spread, asks protesters to get testedNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said several days and nights of demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, and urged protesters to get tested.
'He touched so many hearts.' George Floyd remembered at memorial serviceHundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.
6/4/2020 5:03:22 PM
Washington mayor says out-of-state troops should leave U.S. capitalThe mayor of Washington on Thursday called for the withdrawal from the U.S. capital of military units sent from outside the city as demonstrators gathered for a seventh day of protests against police brutality and racism.
George Floyd was infected with COVID-19, autopsy revealsGeorge Floyd, whose fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stirred a global outcry over racial bias by U.S. law enforcement, tested positive for the coronavirus, his autopsy showed, but the infection was not listed as a factor in his death.
Fundraisers say donations to Biden surge as George Floyd protests sweep countryDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies have seen donations swell in recent days, several top fundraisers said, as protests against the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis roil U.S. cities.
Three white men to face Georgia judge in death of black joggerThree white men charged with the murder of an unarmed black man in Georgia will face a judge Thursday morning in a case that caused a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on social media.
Two New York police shot and wounded, one knifed, while on duty to stop lootingA man armed with a knife stabbed a New York policeman in the neck and two officers who ran to his rescue were wounded before they shot the attacker multiple times, police said. Read more"It appears to be a completely cowardly, despicable, senseless attack on a defenseless police officer."- New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea
Meghan calls U.S. events 'devastating'Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has spoken about events following the death of George Floyd saying she was sorry that children had to grow up in a world where racism still existed. Read more
via twitter retweeted by brian_photog
Cowboys quarterback Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police trainingDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will donate $1 million to “improve police training and address systemic racism” in the United States through education and advocacy.
Seattle police oversight to continue after 12,000 Floyd protest complaintsPolice in the city of Seattle will continue to be overseen by federal monitors, the mayor said on Wednesday, days after the force drew 12,000 complaints for its handling of protests over the death of George Floyd.
Players have responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's KimmichFootball players have to acknowledge their responsibility as role models and take a stand against racism, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has said.
Anti-government 'Boogaloos' charged with planning violence at Las Vegas protestsThree Las Vegas men alleged to be part of the extremist Boogaloo movement have been arrested and charged with planning to cause violence and destruction during protests in the city over the police killing of George Floyd.
Trump's church visit, response to George Floyd's death frustrates some advisersPresident Donald Trump’s bellicose response to the racial unrest engulfing the United States and his controversial visit to a church after the forced clearing of peaceful protesters have sparked divisions and frustration among some White House staff.
U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threatsU.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty forces to quell civil unrest for now, despite President Donald Trump’s threats to militarize America’s response to mass protests.
Factbox: What U.S. police are shooting at protestersPolice across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters as demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd intensify. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters.
'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorialAlfonzo Williams waved his massive forearms and urged onlookers to clear the way for the procession of clergy members marching toward the site in his Minneapolis neighborhood where a white police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck until he died.
Outpouring of rage over George Floyd killing tests limits of U.S. police tacticsResponses by law enforcement authorities in the U.S. capital and in Flint, Michigan, to protests over the police killing of George Floyd illustrated starkly contrasting approaches to handling angry crowds on American streets and repairing relations with grieving communities.
Exclusive: Former police officer accused of killing George Floyd gets new lawyerThe former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd is being represented by a new lawyer in the racially charged case that has sparked protests across the United States over police brutality, according to people involved in the case.
