Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
'No justice, no peace': Tens of thousands in London protest the death of FloydTens of thousands of people chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police” and “black lives matter” gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Scuffles break out in LondonBrief scuffles broke out between police and protesters close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office.
Police tells thousands at Rotterdam anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowdingDutch police on Wednesday asked several thousand protesters in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam to go home because the anti-racism rally was too crowded and participants could not keep to the social distancing rules.
Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from floor display as protests rage in U.S.Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it shifted firearms and ammunition out of sales floors of some U.S. stores amid nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police last week.
Slideshow: Global protests against racismA woman shouts into a megaphone in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest in London. More photos of demonstrations around the world
Trump says did not ask for protesters to be moved before visit to church: Fox News RadioPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not ask for protesters to be moved before he walked to a partially burned historic church near the White House to pose for photographs with a Bible and top aides.
America's rivals return fire on human rights after U.S. protestsU.S. unrest over the death of a black man in police custody has reversed the usual tide of diplomacy over human rights, as nations stung by American criticism over the years return fire, accusing U.S. authorities of double standards.
U.S. security assessment offers limited evidence extremists drive protestsPresident Donald Trump has blamed leftwing extremist groups for instigating nights of looting and violence in cities across the United States, but an intelligence assessment offers limited evidence that organized extremists are behind the turmoil.
China jibes U.S. on human rights ahead of June 4 anniversaryChinese state media has been reveling in days of chaotic protests in the United States and highlighting President Donald Trump’s threat to use troops, even as the anniversary looms of its own military crackdown on demonstrators 31 years ago. Read more
Pope urges U.S reconciliationPope Francis called for national reconciliation in the United States, saying that while racism is intolerable, the street violence that has broken out is "self-destructive and self-defeating". Read more
'Big Three' of tennis join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice
Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice. Read more
Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington regionThe Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city.
Facebook takes down white nationalist and fake antifa accountsFacebook Inc said Tuesday it has suspended accounts associated with white nationalist groups after some advocated bringing weapons to the current wave of anti-racist protests.
Hackers and hucksters reinvigorate 'Anonymous' brand amid protestsThe amorphous internet activist movement known as Anonymous staged an online resurgence in the past week on the back of real-world protests against police brutality.
A demonstrator yells during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts. More images of the nationwide protests
Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest
“Battlespace” was the word U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper used to describe protest sites in the United States. The top U.S. general then reinforced that image by appearing in downtown Washington in camouflage during a Monday evening crackdown.
For Trump’s critics, the Republican president’s reliance on the military in domestic endeavors risks making the armed forces, which are meant to be apolitical, appear aligned with the president's political agenda.
Exclusive: Most Americans sympathize with protests, disapprove of Trump's response - Reuters/IpsosA majority of Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s response to the unrest, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.
Trump suggested taking control of Washington, D.C. police: reportsThe Trump administration floated the idea of taking control of Washington’s police department amid nationwide protests over police brutality, according to media reports on Tuesday.
George Floyd, a 'gentle giant,' remembered in hometown Houston marchGeorge Floyd’s hometown of Houston held a memorial march for him on Tuesday, where attendees recounted a “gentle giant” whose legacy had helped the city largely avoid the violent protests seen elsewhere in the United States.
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.