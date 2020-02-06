When you see people crying and traumatized over the death of George Floyd, it's because every single African American lawyer, doctor, accountant, painter, musician and every single African-American mayor in this country knows that we are George. When I go running through a community without my security detail, without my suit and tie on, I am George. We are all George.

This pattern has gone on through our country for far too long. I think we should expect rage. I think we should expect frustration. We should not ask people ... to stop demonstrating. We should focus on stopping the causes for the protests in the first place.