Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
Senate Republicans block bill condemning Trump on protestersU.S. Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic resolution on Tuesday that would have condemned President Donald Trump for the use of gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters near the White House.
Six Atlanta cops face excessive force charges after tasing college studentsSix Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American in police custody.
The state of Minnesota filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd and said it would investigate the department to see if it engaged in systemic discriminatory practices.
U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protestsA Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white policeman kneeled on his neck.
On the streets of Washington, pleas for change met with batons and rubber bulletsThey had come out by the hundreds on the streets of the U.S. capital to protest racism and police brutality. With a curfew fast approaching, they had only a few hours to make their voices heard.
New York City picks up the pieces after night of unrest, curfew extendedNew York City will remain under curfew through Sunday after another night of looting that marred largely peaceful protests over an African-American man’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.
#BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screen shots to signal support for racial justice as street protests over the police killing of George Floyd entered a second week.
Protests expose raw race relations worldwideWith violent clashes between protesters and authorities raging in the United States, anti-police-brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and in African cities.(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Ingrid Melander)
When you see people crying and traumatized over the death of George Floyd, it's because every single African American lawyer, doctor, accountant, painter, musician and every single African-American mayor in this country knows that we are George. When I go running through a community without my security detail, without my suit and tie on, I am George. We are all George.This pattern has gone on through our country for far too long. I think we should expect rage. I think we should expect frustration. We should not ask people ... to stop demonstrating. We should focus on stopping the causes for the protests in the first place.St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Fox News Channel.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said no suspects have yet been arrested in the shooting that wounded the four officers, who were grouped together and all hit in the same incident.Hayden said the shots that hit the officers apparently came from a rooftop in downtown St. Louis around 1:45 a.m. The chief said that the violence and destruction that swept that area of the city last night was caused by a few hundred people."We've never seen anything like what happened last night in our lifetime," Hayden said. "We were caught off guard by the length of time it took to get things under control."The chief said 25 arrests were made last night. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a curfew that would begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and run until 6 a.m. for several days.(Reporting by Brad Brooks)
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), head of the House Homeland Security Committee, called on U.S. Secret Service director James Murray to brief him on the incident Monday night by Friday, writing in a letter that he was "stunned, disturbed, and furious" at the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters and that Trump's use of such power for photo opportunity was "shameful."
Six Atlanta police officers face charges for 'excessive force' during protest, CNN reports. They have been given until the end of the day to turn themselves in.
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM" as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine. Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at Trump's motorcade as it sped through Washington. More photos
New York Governor Cuomo says police failed to do their job during protestsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City's police failed in their duty to protect the public from looting and other criminal activity during protests the previous night, and that the city's mayor had refused help from the National Guard.
Less violence in Monday night's protests, National Guard chief saysThe United States saw decreasing levels of violence in protests across the United States on Monday night, the head of the National Guard bureau said on Tuesday, even as protest activity was sustained or increased.
FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's deathWorld soccer’s governing body FIFA has joined sports leagues, teams and players around the globe to express solidarity amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States.
H&M closes U.S. stores amid protests, says it stands behind black communityH&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Tuesday it had temporarily closed 95 of its stores in the United States because of the violent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Canadians watching U.S. in 'horror and consternation,' says PM TrudeauCanada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s possibly calling in the military to quell protests, paused for more than 20 seconds before answering that Canadians were watching in horror what was happening in the United States.
GM, Ford join U.S. companies condemning George Floyd death, racismGeneral Motors Co and Ford Motor Co condemned racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
President Trump deepened outrage yesterday by posing at a church across from the White House clutching a Bible after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear protesters. More photos
'Wake-up call:' Biden vows to heal U.S. racial wounds as protests against police rageIn his first major address in weeks, former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday will vow not to "fan the flames of hate” if elected president and instead seek “to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued" the United States.
With rallies halted and tweets fact-checked, Trump campaign turns to smartphone appShould President Donald Trump and Twitter ultimately part ways, his campaign has a backup plan at the ready to get his voice out.
George Floyd protests recall earlier tensions, promises of economic changeIn November 2015, the shooting death of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police touched off a debate on race and economic inequality that challenged the city's progressive image and led local corporate leaders to back efforts at better sharing the spoils of a booming Midwestern state.
Floyd family autopsy could help accused policeman's defense, legal experts sayAn independent autopsy that found George Floyd died solely from asphyxiation could actually bolster the defense of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing him, legal experts said.
As racial tensions turn violent, a careful balancing act for BidenThe demonstrations convulsing U.S. cities have forced Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to strike a careful balance between validating anger over police mistreatment of minorities while condemning violence as a response.
