Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
-
-
"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." - President Donald TrumpTo deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act. Read more
-
-
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.