Thousands of protesters chanting "I can't breathe" gathered in central Amsterdam on Monday in solidarity with George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week.

Around 10,000 filled Amsterdam's Dam square, ignoring calls for social distancing and shouting "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace."

The crowd blocked traffic, but no violence was reported.

