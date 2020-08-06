REUTERS/Adam Bettcher Police system not working: Minneapolis city council president to CNN Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN that the council's vote on its intention to defund and dismantle the city's police department was an acknowledgement that the system was not working for too many residents.

Councilmembers wanted to "rebuild systems that really work to keep all of our community safe," adding that they wanted to "stop investing so much money in this militarized police force and instead invest in the things our community really needs," such as stable housing and healthcare access, she said in an interview.

Bender acknowledged such a process would take time and that near-term "we have to lean into whatever changes we can make in our existing police department... as we build up systems" in other areas, adding that people had to address fears of change over a system that has not worked for so many "and try something new."