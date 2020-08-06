Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
UK's Johnson says emotions triggered by Floyd's death can not be ignoredPrime Minister Boris Johnson said the emotions triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States could not be ignored, and that the British government had to do more to fight prejudice towards people from black and minority ethnic groups.
Bail raised to $1.25 million for former police officer in George Floyd deathBail for Derek Chauvi, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million at a hearing.
Voices from the streets; why protesters are marching the world over
Protesters around the world have taken to the streets in response to events in the United States, where the death in police custody of black man George Floyd has sparked a wave of anti-racism demonstrations.
Democratic lawmakers unveil sweeping bill on race, police in wake of Floyd deathDemocrats, led by a group of black lawmakers, unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests.
Man drives car into Seattle protest crowd, shoots bystander: policeA man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop
'Enough is enough': South African opposition leads protests outside U.S. missionsDemonstrators gathered outside U.S. missions in South African cities on Monday to condemn the killing of George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody has set off a wave of protests worldwide and ignited a debate about race and justice.
Police system not working: Minneapolis city council president to CNNMinneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN that the council's vote on its intention to defund and dismantle the city's police department was an acknowledgement that the system was not working for too many residents.Councilmembers wanted to "rebuild systems that really work to keep all of our community safe," adding that they wanted to "stop investing so much money in this militarized police force and instead invest in the things our community really needs," such as stable housing and healthcare access, she said in an interview.
Bender acknowledged such a process would take time and that near-term "we have to lean into whatever changes we can make in our existing police department... as we build up systems" in other areas, adding that people had to address fears of change over a system that has not worked for so many "and try something new."
Trump to convene roundtable with law enforcementAfter a weekend shuttered in Washington with no public events, President Trump is scheduled to hold a "roundtable with law enforcement" at the White House this afternoon, though it was not immediately clear who would attend or what the focus of the meeting would be. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who would be attending the meeting or what they planned to discuss.(Reporting by Susan Heavy in Washington)
Congressional Democrats to unveil sweeping U.S. police reform proposal after Floyd deathCongressional Democrats plan to unveil a sweeping package of legislation to combat police violence and racial injustice, after two weeks of protests across the nation sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.
CrossFit chief sorry for tweet on Floyd killing after report of Reebok splitCrossFit founder Greg Glassman has apologized for a tweet that equated the police killing of a black man in the United States to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Felling of British slave trader statue heats up simmering debateThe toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain should confront some of the darkest chapters of its history.
Missouri man charged with murder in death of St. Louis retired cop: reportA 24-year-old Missouri man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired police captain David Dorn during civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, local media reported.
Slideshow: Man shot after driver plows car into Seattle protestPhotojournalist Alex Garland helps apply a tourniquet to a gunshot victim's arm after a man tried to drive through a crowd and shot him in Seattle. More photos
Minneapolis council members say they will "end" police department after Floyd deathA majority of Minneapolis City Council members favor phasing out the city's police department and creating a new way to ensure public safety, officials said.
James Bennet, the New York Times editorial page editor responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quiet protests over U.S. racial inequality, resigned on Sunday, the newspaper announced.
NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president saysBubba Wallace, NASCAR's only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Soccer: Manchester City's Sterling backs anti-racism protestsManchester City's England soccer international Raheem Sterling has backed anti-racism protests in Britain after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Historic Oakland black book store sells out of books on racial discriminationMarcus Books in Oakland, California, has served the black community in the Bay Area with books by and about African Americans for the past 60 years.It is now seeing a surge in sales for books on the history of racial discrimination in the United States after the deaths at police hands this spring of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd's death spurs 'Gen Z' activists to set up new D.C. rights groupJacqueline LaBayne and Kerrigan Williams met for the very first time in person on Wednesday, at a sit-in they organized in front of the U.S. Capitol over the death of George Floyd. They have been using social media, which they call a “tool of justice,” to rally a new, ethnically-diverse generation of young activists connecting online to protest Floyd’s May 25 death and push for civil rights reforms in the nation’s capital.
