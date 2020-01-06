Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway: Reuters witnessA tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35 West in Minneapolis, but none of the marchers were injured, according to a Reuters Witness.
Open season on the free press: Journalists targeted in attacks as U.S. protests rageOver a three-day period, organizations that track press violence documented about two dozen acts of violence, including an incident on Saturday night in Minneapolis during which Reuters journalist Julio-Cesar Chavez and Reuters security adviser Rodney Seward were struck and injured by rubber bullets.
NBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'Basketball great Michael Jordan voiced outrage on Sunday over the death of George Floyd, a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, an incident that has triggered violent nationwide protests.
Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and a photographer’s camera was smashed in Minneapolis on Saturday night as attacks against journalists covering civil unrest in U.S. cities intensified. Read more
Biden says 'we must not allow this pain to destroy us' of violence in U.S. citiesPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for protesters against police brutality not to turn to violence as unrest flared in U.S. cities overnight.
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.