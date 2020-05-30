Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breachedPresident Donald Trump said demonstrators would have been “greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen” had they breached the White House fence. Read more
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
GENEVA/ZURICH Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.