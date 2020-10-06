Protests flare across U.S.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd
'He didn't deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother decries 'a modern-day lynching' in testimony to Congress“They lynched my brother. That was a modern-day lynching in broad daylight,”George Floyd’s younger brother took his grief to the U.S. Congress with an impassioned plea that lawmakers not let his brother’s death be in vain, lamenting that he “didn’t deserve to die over $20” in a what he called a lynching.
Voices from U.S. protests against police brutality: 'You can't just sit on the sidelines'Americans of all ages and races are pushing for police reform. Here are five who marched on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer unionThe Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the police union, one step in a planned reform of the department in the wake of George Floyd's death, the department's chief said on Wednesday.
Full text of Philonise Floyd's statement to U.S. CongressHere is the text of the prepared testimony to a U.S. congressional hearing on Wednesday of Philonise Floyd.
'We will never evolve in this profession' if we do not address racial issues head on.Planned reforms in Minneapolis will include a new system that uses real-time data to identify early warning signs of officer misconduct and allow supervisors to intervene, police chief says.
Goldman Sachs forms fund to address racial injusticeGoldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it had launched a $10 million fund to support the work of organizations addressing racial injustice, structural inequity and economic disparity.
U.S. protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in a lakeAnti-racism protesters in Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday night in Byrd park in Richmond, then draped it in a burning flag and dumped it in a lake, images of the incident posted on social media showed.
'Justice for George,' Floyd's brother says on way into congressional hearingThe Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives took up the issues of police violence and racial injustice in America on Wednesday in the first congressional hearing since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, with Floyd's brother due to testify.
White House defends Trump's conspiracy theory tweet on Buffalo protesterThe White House on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's promotion of an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester injured by police in Buffalo, saying it was Trump's "prerogative" to raise questions about the incident.
Twitter, Square to make June 19 a holiday to support racial diversityJack Dorsey, the chief executive of Square Inc and Twitter Inc, said June 19, popularly known as 'Juneteenth', would be a permanent company-wide holiday in the United States to show support for racial diversity. The move comes as the death of George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate on diversity and inclusion among corporate companies.
Tim Scott, the U.S. Senate's only black Republican, leads police reform pushSouth Carolina's Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, was thrust into the center of the national debate on policing when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put him in charge of the caucus's response to protests over racial inequality and the use of force by law enforcement.
U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversityIn the past, U.S. corporations have largely remained silent as protests erupted over killings of African-Americans by police officers. That changed with the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has set off a flurry of corporate statements of solidarity with the black community – along with pledges of more than $1.7 billion to advance racial justice and equity.
George Floyd's brother to address U.S. House panel on police reformsOne of the brothers of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.
The U.S. Justice Department moved swiftly to bring federal charges against 53 individuals accused of violence during nationwide protests that swept across the United States calling for an end to police brutality.
Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfacesBon Appetit’s editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned U.S. food magazine by a staff editor.
Slideshow: Mourning for George Floyd in HoustonGeorge Floyd was memorialized at his funeral in his boyhood home of Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement." More photos
Slideshow: Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and EuropeBallerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest. More photos of monuments under scrutiny
Artist Banksy has new take on toppled statue of English slave trader
The toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader in the English port city of Bristol was hailed by some as a long-overdue reckoning with Britain's imperalist past and denounced by others as a criminal act. In scenes broadcast around the world, anti-racism protesters taking part in the global Black Lives Matter movement tore down the statue on Sunday and threw it into Bristol harbour.
NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George FloydThe New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday observed an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.
Package of police reforms advances in New York legislatureA package of police reform measures was moving toward passage by the New York state legislature amid a wave of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Japan's NHK removes video about U.S. protests after online outrageJapanese public broadcaster NHK apologized and deleted from its Twitter account an animated video aimed at explaining the background behind U.S. protests for police reform but which sparked online outrage for its depiction of African Americans.
Virginia judge blocks governor's demand to pull down Confederate statueA judge in Richmond, Virginia, issued a 10-day injunction against Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city, according to the Washington Post.
IBM exits facial recognition business, calls for police reform
IBM will stop offering facial recognition software and opposes any use of such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling, new Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said.
Canadian Mounted Police to seek body cameras to 'enhance trust,' accountability
The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said she would seek to equip officers with body-worn cameras to increase trust, accountability and transparency, according to a statement from a spokesman.
George Floyd hailed as 'cornerstone of a movement' at funeral; family calls for justice
George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral on Tuesday as “an ordinary brother” transformed by fate into the “cornerstone of a movement.”
- New York legislature votes to scrap police discipline secrecy law
- U.S. Navy to bar Confederate flags from ships, aircraft, bases
- After George Floyd's death, a groundswell of religious activism
- Man who drove into Virginia protest is KKK leader, prosecutor says
Man who drove into Virginia protest is KKK leader, prosecutor says
Virginia prosecutors said a man facing charges for driving his pickup truck into racial equality protesters is a local leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
Minneapolis council members see community programs as replacement for policeFour Minneapolis City Council members in favor of dismantling the city’s police department outlined broad plans to shift funding to community-based programs that reduce violence and limit the need for an armed law enforcement response.
-
Biden's 'compassion' meant world to Floyd family: lawyerDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden showed compassion that “meant the world” to George Floyd’s family, according to a lawyer for relatives of the unarmed black man who died in police custody.
What changes are police, governments making in response to George Floyd protests?Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police brutality and racism are being heard. Here are some of those actions.
Black business owners on Washington's historic U Street see echoes of 1968
For the owners of some of the venerable black-owned businesses on U Street in Washington’s Northwest section, the protests against racism and police brutality that have flared on the streets of the U.S. capital seem like an echo of the past.
Trump insists no police defunding amid U.S.-wide clamor for reformsPresident Trump pledged to maintain funding for police departments in the United States amid growing calls for sweeping cuts to law enforcement budgets as protesters clamored for an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
