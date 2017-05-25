Manchester attack
Many people including some children killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Police hunt Manchester bomber's network, angered by U.S. leaksReuters UKPolice scrambled to close down a network around the Manchester suicide bomber with arrests in Britain and Tripoli on Wednesday, as details about the investigation were leaked to U.S. media, infuriating authorities who fear a second attack is imminent.
May to raise leaks of intelligence on Manchester attack with Trump - GuardianReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May will confront U.S. President Donald Trump over leaks of intelligence about a suicide bomb attack in Manchester at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.
May to chair emergency committee meeting at 0830 GMT - spokesman
British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Thursday at 0830 GMT, a spokesman for her office said.
May, who is due at a NATO meeting in Brussels later on Thursday, has held several meetings of the committee since a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday.
UK suicide bomber was in Germany days before Manchester attack - Sky
Salman Abedi, the British suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a music venue in Manchester on Monday, was in Germany four days before the attack, Sky News reported on Thursday citing German intelligence.
Abedi had been in Dusseldorf, 300 miles (482.8 km) west of Berlin, Sky said.
Investigators have said they believe he was part of a wider network of militants.
UK police stop sharing information on Manchester attack with U.S. after leaksReuters UKBritish police have stopped sharing information on the suicide bombing in Manchester with the United States, the BBC reported on Thursday, because of fears that leaks in the U.S. media could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.
UK PM May says terror threat level will remain at critical
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the terror threat level will remain at critical, following a suicide bombing at a concert hall in Manchester on Monday.
The threat level was raised to critical, its highest level, on Tuesday, for the first time in 10 years.
"The threat level, as assessed by the independent joint terrorism analysis centre, will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant," May said following a meeting of the government's emergency response committee.
Manchester attack arrests "significant," important items found - police
British police have made significant arrests and have uncovered important items as they investigate a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 at a music concert in Manchester, the head of the city's police said.
Greater Manchester police are holding eight people in custody, having released a woman without charge on Thursday.
"I want to reassure people that the arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation," police chief Ian Hopkins told reporters.
"These searches will take several days to complete."
UK security services have thwarted five plots since March Westminster attack - source
British security services have thwarted 18 militant plots in the UK since 2013, including five following an attack in central London in March, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"MI5 is managing around 500 active investigations, involving some 3,000 subjects of interest at any one time," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
MI5, established in 1909 to counter German espionage ahead of World War One, is tasked with protecting British national security. Most of MI5's work is focused on counter-terrorism and it employs around 4,000 people.
MI5 is trying foil several plots against Britain at any one time, the source said, adding that the Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, had been on its radar.
"Abedi was one of a larger pool of former subjects of interest whose risk remained subject to review by MI5 and its partners," the source said.
"Where former subjects of interest show sufficient risk of re-engaging in terrorism, MI5 can consider re-opening the investigation, but this process inevitably relies on difficult professional judgements based on partial information."
May to confront Trump as UK police stop sharing attack information with U.S.ReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure after leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester attack.
British suicide bomber might have made the bomb himself - source
A British suicide bomber who killed 22 people and wounded 116 might have made the bomb himself or with some assistance from an accomplice, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.
"The focus is still the search for accomplices and the network but he could have made this bomb himself," the source told Reuters.
The source said that while the bomber may have had some assistance it was also possible that he made the bomb himself. Some investigators have feared that an experienced bomb-maker was at large.
Police said on Thursday they had made significant arrests and uncovered important items as they investigate the Manchester suicide bombing.
Greater Manchester police are holding eight people in custody, having released a woman without charge on Thursday.
Armed police patrol British trains for first time due to Manchester attackReutersArmed police will patrol trainsacross Britain from Thursday for the first time, BritishTransport Police said, after the terror threat level was raisedto critical following a suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday.
Leaks of Manchester bomb probe 'reprehensible,' will stop - U.S. envoy
The most senior U.S. diplomat in Britain condemned media leaks of an investigation into a suicide bomb which killed 22 people in Manchester, saying the U.S. government would take action to identify those responsible.
"These leaks were reprehensible, deeply distressing. We unequivocally condemn them," Lewis Lukens, U.S. charge d'affaires in London and acting ambassador to Britain, said on BBC radio on Thursday.
"The United States government is launching an investigation into these leaks and will take appropriate action once we identify the source of the leaks," he said. "We are determined to identify these leaks and to stop them."
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure.
Trump says intelligence leaks 'deeply troubling'Reuters UKU.S. President Trump vowed on Thursday to bring anyone caught leaking U.S. intelligence to justice after British police stopped sharing information about the Manchester suicide bombing with the United States.
May to confront Trump as UK police stop sharing Manchester attack information with U.S.: https://t.co/XPFzdYGYil
Corbyn says foreign wars, police cuts increased terrorism riskReuters UKThe leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Friday Britain's foreign policy and intervention in wars abroad had fuelled the threat of terrorism at homes as a political truce after the Manchester suicide attack came to an end.
UK police say 'large part of network' behind Manchester attack arrested - Sky NewsReuters UKBritain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said on Friday that a "large part of the network" behind the Manchester suicide bomber had been arrested but more arrests were likely, Sky News reported.
U.S. takes 'full responsibility' for Manchester intelligence leaks - TillersonReuters UKThe United States government takes full responsibility for leaks of the British police investigation into Monday's deadly bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.
Macron offers Britain's May support in fight against terrorismReuters UKFrench President Emmanuel Macron offered to help British Prime Minister Theresa May marshal support in the fight against terrorism on Friday, days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in Manchester.
UK security minister says no specific threat to public this weekendReuters UKBritish emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.
Messages for a book of condolence for the victims of the Manchester terror attack written by Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are seen at his official residence in London, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
May gets support from G7 on fight against terrorismReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May won support from the world's major industrialised nations on Friday for measures to tackle terrorism such as pushing technology companies on internet controls and for the better tracking of militants.
UK police say they have 'hands around' some Manchester attack networkReuters UKBritain's head of counter-terrorism policing said on Friday the authorities had made several significant arrests connected with the Manchester suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people, and had their "hands around" some of the key people.
UK police say they have some key players behind Manchester bombingBritish police have arrested a "large part of the network" behind this week's Manchester suicide bombing but more arrests are likely, the country's top counter-terrorism officer said on Friday.
Ariana Grande to hold concert in Manchester for bombing victimsU.S. pop star Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing at her show in the English city.
