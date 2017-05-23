Manchester attack
Many people including some children killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
UK police arrest man, raid properties in suicide bombing probeReuters UKBritish police arrested a 23-year-old man, raided a property in southern Manchester and carried out a controlled explosion in another part of the city on Tuesday in a fast-moving investigation into a suicide bombing at a pop concert.
British police raid houses after bombing decried by PM as sickening attack on youngReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May decried a suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people in a crowded concert hall as a sickening act targeting children and young people, and police raided houses in the city of Manchester looking for accomplices.
Police name Manchester suicide bomber, May condemns "sickening" attackReutersBritish police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack on a crowded concert hall in Manchester, and said they were trying to establish whether he had acted alone or with help from others.
What we know about the suspected suicide bomber Abedi
- British police today identified the suspected suicide bomber behind Monday's attack in Manchester as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.
Two U.S. officials who have been in contact with British authorities said Abedi was believed to have traveled to Manchester from London by train.
Authorities are now trying to determine if Abedi was part of a larger network.
Abedi was born in Manchester in 1994 to parents of Libyan birth, U.S. security officials said, citing British intelligence officials.
A 23-year-old man arrested by police in south Manchester in connection with the attack on Tuesday was believed to be Abedi's brother, news reports said.
His parents emigrated from Libya to London before moving to the Fallowfield area of south Manchester, where they have lived for at least 10 years, the officials said.
British police name suicide bomber, May condemns 'sickening' attackBritish police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack on a crowded concert hall in Manchester, and said they were trying to establish whether he had acted alone or with help from others.
PHOTOS: VIGIL IN MANCHESTERPeople take part in a vigil in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter NichollsA woman holds a placard as people take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nichollsby Canice LeungPeople attend a vigil in Manchester. REUTERS/Jon SuperPeople attend a vigil in Manchester. REUTERS/Jon SuperPeople take part in a vigil in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
'No defeat, no pity' - Manchester unites against bomberThousands of Manchester residents gathered in the centre of the northern English city on Tuesday in a show of defiance against a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack at a crowded concert hall.
Ariana Grande returns to U.S. following Manchester bombing: reportAriana Grande returned to the United States on Tuesday, one day after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the pop singer's concert in Manchester, England, People magazine reported, as questions lingered over whether she would continue her European tour.
Factbox: What is known about suspected Manchester attacker AbediThe suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, northern England, on Monday has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, British police said.
Polish couple died in Manchester attack - foreign ministerReuters UKA Polish couple died in the suicide attack in the English city of Manchester, Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Wednesday.
Twenty in critical condition after Monday's Manchester bombing
Around 20 people remain in a critical condition after Monday's suicide bombing at a British pop concert, with those wounded battling "highly traumatic injuries" such as damage to major organs and limbs, a health official said on Wednesday.
Twenty-two people were killed late on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated a device packed with metal nuts and bolts as thousands of people streamed out of a concert in Manchester, northern England, by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
"We are now treating 64 individuals ... of those approximately 20 are receiving critical care, that means very urgent care," Jon Rouse, chief officer for health and social care services in the greater Manchester area, told Sky News.
"There is damage to major organs, major injuries in terms of limbs and some of these individuals are going to need very long term care and support. These are highly traumatic injuries."
French minister says Manchester attack suspect probably traveled to Syria
British investigators told French authorities that the suspect in the Manchester bombing had probably traveled to Syria, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Wednesday.
British police said on Tuesday they believed British-born Salman Abedi, 22, carried out a suicide bombing at a concert hall that killed 22 people, including children.
"Today we only know what British investigators have told us - someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalized and decides to carry out this attack," Collomb told BFMTV.
Pressed on how he knew Abedi had been in Syria, Collomb said this was the information that French and British intelligence services had.
Asked if he believed Abedi had the support of a network, Collomb said: "That is not known yet, but perhaps. In any case, (he had) links with Daesh (Islamic State) that are proven."
