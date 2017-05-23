Britain's MI5 says revolted by Manchester attack



Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 said on Tuesday it was revolted by a suicide bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

"Everyone at MI5 is revolted by the disgusting terrorist attack in Manchester last night," Director General Andrew Parker said in a statement on MI5's website.

"We remain relentlessly focussed, in numerous current operations, on doing all we can to combat the scourge of terrorism and keep the country safe," he said.