Manchester attack
Many people including some children killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
The Giro d'Italia at the start observed a minute of silence to remember #Manchester, @NickyHayden and Viellehner…
My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at MCFC are with those affected following the horrifying events of last night.
10:07 AM - 23 May 2017
Please note the Red Cafe, Museum, stadium tours and Megastore at Old Trafford will all be closed today.
France to step up security at sporting, cultural events - minister
The French government has given instructions to organisers of sporting and cultural events in the country on security measures after the Manchester attack, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.
"We have given a certain number of instructions to the organisers of sporting and cultural events to make sure our citizens are best protected everywhere," Collomb said in a televised statement.
He added that a government note would be circulated to police chiefs on this measure.
President Emmanuel Macron will speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, a source in the president's office said.
Please avoid Manchester city centre as emergency services still working at the scene of last night's incident at Manchester Arena
President @EmmanuelMacron "shocked and appalled" at #Manchester attack, extends France's sympathy to British people…
UK terrorism reinsurance fund says to respond fast to Manchester attack
Britain's terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.
At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s horrific attack in Manchester. Pool Re will work with its members in resolving any claim arising from the attack as quickly as possible," Enoizi said in an emailed response to Reuters.
Pool Re, set up in 1993, acts as a backstop to insurers paying out claims on property damage and business interruption.
It is financed by the insurance industry with government backing, and pay outs depend on the British government deeming an attack to be terror-related.
May says police believe they know identity of Manchester attacker
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.
May, speaking outside her 10 Downing Street official residence, said the authorities were not ready to announce the identity of the attacker. She also said the attacker had carried out the attack alone but it was not yet clear if others had helped in the preparation.
Read our statement on security at tomorrow's @EuropaLeague final following last night's attacks in Manchester
From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected.
Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated, witnesses heard "big bang"
A shopping centre in Manchester, England, was evacuated and witnesses said they heard a "big bang" on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.
Scores of people ran away from the centre, a Reuters witness said.
"There are people coming out holding hands," a Reuters photographer said.
Great Manchester Police would not comment when contacted for Reuters.
#Manchester on high alert. Many people running away from the #Arndale centre. It has now been evacuated.
A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night's attacks.
Icelandic Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Manchester
