Manchester attack
Many people including some children killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.3:51 AM - 23 May 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this1:52 AM - 23 May 2017
Anyone who needs help or assistance after last night's incident at Manchester Arena help is available at the Etihad Stadium access Gate 115:31 AM - 23 May 2017
At least 22 killed in suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert in BritainReuters UKAt least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.
Hammond cuts short Brussels trip after Manchester attack
British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would return to London from Brussels earlier than planned after an attack in Manchester killed 22 people and injured 59 late on Monday.
Hammond said he would return to London straight after a meeting of European finance ministers on Tuesday morning.
The British government's emergency security committee was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the attack at a concert staged by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Police said the device was detonated by a male suicide bomber.
Britain suspends election campaign after suspected attackReuters UKBritain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
Manchester concert suicide attack prompts security rethinks worldwideReuters UKCountries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theater and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.1:17 AM - 23 May 2017
God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare.1:18 AM - 23 May 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H1:39 AM - 23 May 2017
We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.7:05 AM - 23 May 2017
More police on London's streets after Manchester attack - mayor
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be more police on the streets of the British capital after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester.
"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London," Khan said in a statement posted on Twitter.
"Londoners will see more police on our streets today."
Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attackReutersThe leaders of Europe sent Britain offers of support and sympathy following the suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester overnight that killed 22 people, including children.
Trump denounces Manchester attack by 'evil losers'
U.S. President Donald Trump extended his condolences on Tuesday to the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people and said those behind the attack were "evil losers".
Trump, speaking after talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, said the United States stands in "absolute solidarity" with the British people.
"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families, so many families of the victims," Trump said. "So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life."
Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick, said:
“This is an utterly appalling attack. My thoughts are with the people of Manchester as they try to come to terms with the horrific events that took place in their city last night.Our colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and their emergency services showed huge bravery as they ran towards the confusion and danger.
“We are providing every possible support through the counter terrorism network as investigators work tirelessly to understand what has happened.
“Here in the Capital we put extra police officers on duty as Londoners started their journeys into work. This will continue for as long as it is needed, and the mix of armed and unarmed officers are there to reassure.
“Looking ahead to the weekend - a normal busy and vibrant weekend in our city - we are working with all those planning events to make sure we are doing all we can.
“Terrorists seek to spread fear and undermine our way of life. We must work together to stop that from happening. If you have suspicions, tell us; if you see something that concerns you, report it. Together we can protect London.”
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x7:33 AM - 23 May 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari2:07 AM - 23 May 2017
Thoughts are with everyone affected by the awful events at Manchester Arena. An attack on beautiful people who love music. HeartbreakingRetweeted by Mr_Dave_Haslam6:45 AM - 23 May 2017
You've got the wrong city if you think hate will tear us apart.8:00 AM - 23 May 2017
Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.9:14 AM - 23 May 2017
"This is horrific. This is Criminal." Response from @MuslimCouncil on the #ManchesterArena #manchesterattack… https://t.co/1HUJuFmpWs7:52 AM - 23 May 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔2:59 AM - 23 May 2017
Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all.1:50 AM - 23 May 2017
From Barcelona, all our support and solidarity for the victims and relatives of the attack in Manchester.10:00 AM - 23 May 2017
Our hearts go out to all the people affected by what has happened in Manchester. Truly heartbreaking xx9:53 AM - 23 May 2017
