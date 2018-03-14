In Lindenhurst, New York, more than two dozen students at Lindenhurst High School were given extended detentions for participating in the national student walkout and disobeying orders from the superintendent who prohibited them from leaving campus, said senior Chloe Adamszky on Wednesday.

"We felt it was pretty outrageous, because we want to be seen, we wanted to be heard," Adamszky said, adding that they were originally suspended for three days before administrators redacted the order.

Daniel Giordano, superintendent of Lindenhurst School District, said in a statement posted on the school’s website that students who chose to walk off campus did so peacefully but in violation of the Code of Conduct.

"Any Lindenhurst High School students who chose to walk-out of school this morning, did so peacefully and respectfully; however, they were in violation of the Code of Conduct," Giordano said. "While we respect the students' desires to make their voices heard, our paramount priority is always student safety."

Kim Kazdal, a 17-year-old senior at Lindenhurst High, said that she was disappointed that her school did not show students the same support that others schools showed across the country.

"It's kind of demoralizing to see how our district reacted to us voicing our opinion, trying to really make a change," Kazdal said in a phone interview. "We truly care about this issue and they didn't take our voices seriously. We're young but that doesn't mean we're not intelligent."

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus)