Live: U.S. protests over gun violence
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, protesters who advocate for an assault rifle ban and others gathered for a packed hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee about gun laws and school safety that featured testimony from the top federal law enforcement officials, as well as the father of one of the victims of the shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida.In his opening remarks, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley lambasted federal and local law enforcement and government officials for failing to act despite receiving repeated tips about the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz.“Their failure to act allowed the Parkland shooter to obtain and continue to possess firearms,” he said.(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington)
Roughly 200 students walked out the Council Rock High School North building in Newtown, Pennsylvania, despite warnings from school administration that they would be disciplined for doing so.The school district, citing safety concerns, had organized an alternative event, allowing students to walk out of their classrooms but remain in the building. Trucks were set up at a road entering the high school campus to block cars from entering.“Students deserve the right to go to school feeling safe and comfortable – not feeling scared that their school will be the next target,” a student said into a megaphone to the group of students who walked outside of the school, many of whom wore black T-shirts that commemorated the Parkland tragedy.“Students are some of our most vulnerable and important citizens, so we need to make sure that schools are the last place we hear about gun violence occurring, not the first.”Later, student organizers the recited names and details of each Parkland victim, pausing for a minute of silence to remember each one.(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
Nick Valentin stops during the walkout from MSDHS to tie the black low-top Converse sneaker of fellow sophomore Julia Civalero. Both are 16 years old. “I was talking with some friends the other day and we all found out we had the same strong sense and belief that the 17 of them will just walk right back in," Civalero said. Reporting by Bernie Woodall.
Bethesda Chevy Chase students Alia Berry-Drobnick and Sam Blank gather with other students outside the White House in Washington as they join thousands of students across the country planning to walk out of classes in calling for stricter gun laws. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
At the 2,000-strong Montclair High School in New Jersey, 12 miles from midtown Manhattan, the student walkout continued past the 17-minute plan, with a visible but gentle police presence to ensure safety just outside the school’s perimeter. Amid the somber remembrance of their peers who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, teenagers cheered as fellow students gave impassioned speeches about the need for gun control and safety at schools.Reporting by Bernadette Baum
The government is making policies on guns that we don’t think protect us. We don’t feel safe in schools anymore. Trump is talking about arming teachers with guns. That is not a step in the right direction.Sarah Chatfield, 15, freshman at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MarylandReporting by Ian Simpson in Washington
Outside the White House, several hundred students rallied for gun control, carrying signs saying, “Make America Safe again,” “Never again,” and “Vote out the NRA.” They were chanting, “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! The NRA has got to go!” They fell silent at 10 a.m., turned their backs on the White House and sat on Pennsylvania Avenue to honor the 27 killed at Parkland.
Reporting from Ian Simpson in Washington.
Hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students streamed onto an on-campus football field as a throng of cameras and media stood just outside the fenced field off campus.“It’s important that we stick together as a family “ Principal Ty Thompson told students.(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
Orange is the symbolic color for the "end gun violence movement," according to wearorange.org, a grass-roots organization fighting to end gun violence. It was first worn by the friends of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in 2013.The color is now worn nationwide to raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured by gun violence.(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York)
Crowds of students have begun walking out of LaGuardia High School, in Manhattan, dressed in orange, which is used to symbolize gun violence. "These kids are the future voters and so far they are ready to be very proactive on this issue, which the grown-ups have failed," said Upper West Side resident Emily Jane Goodman, who came out dressed in an orange coat. - Reuters correspondent Alice Popovici
Gun control bills wait in Congress despite public supportAn unexpected resurgence of gun control proposals following last month's shooting at a Florida high school is showing signs of ebbing in the U.S. Congress, where a bill to strengthen a national background check for gun ownership is treading water despite public pressure in favor of it.
Activists install 7000 shoes on the lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2018. Organizers said the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. students ready to walk the walk in support of tough gun lawsU.S. teenagers from coast to coast on Wednesday will join students from the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people last month in a national class walkout they hope will press policy makers to act on tighter gun control.
