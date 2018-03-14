Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, protesters who advocate for an assault rifle ban and others gathered for a packed hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee about gun laws and school safety that featured testimony from the top federal law enforcement officials, as well as the father of one of the victims of the shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida.

In his opening remarks, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley lambasted federal and local law enforcement and government officials for failing to act despite receiving repeated tips about the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

“Their failure to act allowed the Parkland shooter to obtain and continue to possess firearms,” he said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington)