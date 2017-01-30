Cable news had to keep cutting away from legendary icon Madonna when she addressed the Washington D.C. women’s march, as the Material Girl sprinkled her speech on love and solidarity and performance of some of her past hits with cuss works.



“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F*** You,” she said to loud cheers.



Cable news outlet MSNBC had to cut away, but then returned to show the singer performing a slightly off-key version of her “Express Yourself.”



The next song, Madonna said, was dedicated to the “DT in the White House.”



After she posited that the first initial could stand for “Dick,” MSNBC broke away, this time to interviews on the street – leaving only the people on the fog-covered mall to know what would come out her mouth next.



(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)