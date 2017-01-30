Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
Journalists, this is war and you've been drafted.5:43 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
WH has set up crowd size pics in briefing room https://t.co/gIDIuhdcdD4:17 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
We need to talk about the word populist.5:25 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"We will not go away, welcome to your first day." #WomensMarch https://t.co/YQt3EGIre55:26 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
5:26 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
White House briefing room ahead of @PressSec @seanspicer statement https://t.co/3ChQgbHAyG5:20 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Protests in New York City.Fifth Ave, still packed in both directions five hours after start https://t.co/0B3QpRqykK4:07 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
People marching in Boise, Idaho."we must bend that arc and remain vigilant" ~ @wintrow4idaho (words and photo) #womensmarch #boise #Idaho #resist https://t.co/d1KbRtFHId3:42 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Trump also claimed there were a million and a half people on the mall yesterday, which is nowhere close to true.3:37 PM - 21 Jan 2017
Trump says his crowd went all the way back to the Washington Monument, which is not true.3:33 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Cable news had to keep cutting away from legendary icon Madonna when she addressed the Washington D.C. women’s march, as the Material Girl sprinkled her speech on love and solidarity and performance of some of her past hits with cuss works.
“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F*** You,” she said to loud cheers.
Cable news outlet MSNBC had to cut away, but then returned to show the singer performing a slightly off-key version of her “Express Yourself.”
The next song, Madonna said, was dedicated to the “DT in the White House.”
After she posited that the first initial could stand for “Dick,” MSNBC broke away, this time to interviews on the street – leaving only the people on the fog-covered mall to know what would come out her mouth next.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The taped-over brand name “Don’s Johns” portable toilets set up in Washington for Friday’s Inauguration may have been more appropriately named than it first appeared. A row of 32 portable toilets along 14th Street were locked closed on Saturday, leaving participants in the Women’s March on Washington scrambling to find alternative facilities.
Reuters
-
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The pink hats arrive in WashingtonHundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to walk in the Women's March on Washington to protest the policies of President Donald Trump. Sympathy protests have been organized around the world, including Sydney, Prague and London.Don't miss these other great stories:
-
-
-
Ashley Judd killing it! The #womensmarch speakers have been awesome today. #amjoy https://t.co/OHuNhRyAfy11:44 AM - 21 Jan 2017
#WomensMarch hypocrites cheer as delusional @AshleyJudd makes sickening made up remarks about @POTUS & Ivanka Trump https://t.co/P8lWiEIkIzRetweeted by _Makada_2:09 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Ashley Judd’s feminist riff on being a nasty woman was one of the most memorable addresses of the women’s march. Sounding like a preacher, songwriter and 1990s poetry slam contestant, she touched on a wide range of progressive issues while also blasting President Donald Trump.
“I’m not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege,” she said. “I’m not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol…. But yeah, I’m a naaaaaaaaaaasty woman.”
You can watch the full clip here.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert
-
-
Most creative chant: "We want a leader, not a freakin' Tweeter!" (Sent by Twitter) https://t.co/dsPEAOh3hp2:39 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
If the left had put as much energy into campaigning and outreach in FL, IA, MI, PA, and WI as they have this march…2:39 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
People still streaming into the square in front of Toronto city hall from several directions. Not sure the skaters… https://t.co/cmVfHM3iAU2:14 PM - 21 Jan 2017
1:57 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The best sign at the #WomensMarch in Washington https://t.co/cSN5kpwRZ82:19 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
For all the reports that the march is off and people are not marching… there are definitely people marching down Constitution Ave.2:32 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Trump deletes one of first tweets as president after writing he is "honered" to serve. https://t.co/zNfyYvJ8HS2:29 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The WH press list that I've been on for 8 years and Trump campaign and transition lists I was on for 18 months, I've suddenly fallen off of.1:30 PM - 21 Jan 2017
I don't want to alarm you, but I'm still on it and I am certainly not a reporter https://t.co/6JLnZLXusi2:25 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"Penguins for Peace": There was even a Women's March in Antarctica https://t.co/nUo6MDKiOl https://t.co/2AOWybLMpB2:18 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
We cannot and must not stop now. Use this energy to organize. Get people to register and vote. The next election we must get out and vote like we have never, ever voted before. The vote is precious, it is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non violent tool we have in a Democratic society.
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in Atlanta
-
I'm a nasty girl #WomensMarch https://t.co/GjFriucGUY12:44 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Comparing President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd to the #WomensMarch https://t.co/jsI3Cl1Lle https://t.co/AuqEfqOWL92:02 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
NYC, 40th and 2nd Ave, right about now https://t.co/PgR0FgqkPJ2:02 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Thanks, Mom. I love you too.Spotted at #WomensMarchDenver https://t.co/GN2TEnuy9N12:50 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I forgot about the #WomensMarch today because I was busy actually doing things.1:54 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has arrived at @CIA headquarters1:58 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.