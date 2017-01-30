Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Anti-Trump movement draws thousands to D.C. - Reuters TVReuters TVHundreds of thousands of protesters are expected at the Women's March on Washington Saturday, a hoard far larger than the crowds who attended the inauguration of the 45th president.
This is my favourite sign so far. She really did make a tremendous sign. https://t.co/ojL80d1C8v1:31 PM - 21 Jan 2017
Honourable mention. https://t.co/Kt0hrePsQh1:36 PM - 21 Jan 2017
Family bowling session at The White House. @MrsVanessaTrump doing pretty well considering she's in heels😂 #bowling https://t.co/tfPCmpDliG1:10 PM - 21 Jan 2017
BREAKING: AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House.1:19 PM - 21 Jan 2017
The streets around Ontario's provincial legislature were closed as thousands of people, many wearing pink hats, chanted, cheered and held protest signs while listening to speakers at Queen's Park, before a planned march to the U.S. consulate and Toronto's city hall.
"I'm really worried for relatives that live in the States, especially women of color, because it's like they are walking into an America that essentially has said that they don't believe that they have rights. It's a really scary thing."
Apefa Adjivon, an 18-year-old University of Toronto student
Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto
Jared Kushner, Trump’s Son-in-Law, Is Cleared to Serve as Adviser https://t.co/dtDiRP5Hop1:10 PM - 21 Jan 2017
In 1990, Trump praised the Chinese government's slaughter of Tiananmen Sq protesters. Even last year, he still called the protest a "riot."1:09 PM - 21 Jan 2017
If Donald Trump thinks he has a mandate, he may need to look out the window: More people are protesting his inauguration than attended it.1:09 PM - 21 Jan 2017
Protester en route to #WomensMarch https://t.co/R9q8Qf48jz11:15 AM - 21 Jan 2017
George HW Bush is doing a lot better and may get out of Houston hospital tomorrow, per @jgm411:05 PM - 21 Jan 2017
"I did not worry one day about the decisions Mr Obama made being the best for the American people. I no longer feel secure. I worry every morning when I wake up about what he is going to do to America."
Constance Cameron, 68, a high school teacher from the Chicago suburbs
Reporting by Timothy McLaughlin in Chicago
“Let’s be very clear about who’s practicing identity
politics. As Democrats and as progressives, we’re here to say that we’re all equal, everybody should get paid the same amount, everybody should have equal rights. It is Donald Trump who singled out Muslims for a Muslim registry. It was Donald Trump who made disparaging comments about women. It was Donald Trump who criticized a judge of Mexican heritage. That’s identity politics. We’re sending the message that we’re all Americans.”Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) on CNN
Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agenciesReutersU.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit CIA headquarters on Saturday in what could be an effort to mend fences after he criticized spy agencies for their investigation into Russian hacking during the presidential election.
Marchers chanting "This is what democracy looks like" as they exit the metro station. #WomensMarch https://t.co/Atzawv37tH9:24 AM - 21 Jan 2017
Organizers, who originally sought a permit for a gathering of 200,000, said Saturday they now expect as many as a half million participants — potentially dwarfing Friday’s inaugural crowd.Perry Stein, Steve Hendrix and Kelyn Soong, "A sea of pink-hatted protesters vow to resist Donald Trump," Washington Post
"I'm a naaaaaaaasty woman," Ashley Judd says at DC women's march.11:41 AM - 21 Jan 2017
"Boys will be good humans." #WomensMarch https://t.co/dOxwP6yrlM10:31 AM - 21 Jan 2017
Wanna know what girl power really looks like? #WomensMarch https://t.co/sOyGtcjMZd
No denying, "This American Carnage" would in fact be a kickass name for a radio show.9:35 AM - 21 Jan 2017
Absolute crush of people at Independence and 4th https://t.co/xRiI0KoiE7
Trump's move to make mortgages more expensive is defensible on fiscal responsibility grounds but none of the rest of his agenda is.11:25 AM - 21 Jan 2017
Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch11:20 AM - 21 Jan 2017
10:14 AM - 21 Jan 2017
.@POTUS to visit @CIA this afternoon. Event is over capacity at 300+ Excited to thank the men and women of the intelligence community10:38 AM - 21 Jan 2017
This is what happens when your gays turn on you and seek revenge!! https://t.co/uN2nbezNe511:06 AM - 21 Jan 2017
President Donald Trump listens to the national anthem after inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters TV: The zero-sum game of foreign policy
INSIGHT: Trumps celebrate at inaugural ball - Reuters TVReuters TVNewly sworn-in U.S. president Donald Trump and his wife Melania dance to Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' at the first of various balls in Washington, D.C.. to celebrate his inauguration.
VERBATIM: Obama surprises with one final farewell - Reuters TVReuters TVOutgoing American president Barack Obama stood before a podium in a surprise address following the inauguration of his successor, Donald Trump.
Women protest against Trump on streets of Europe's capitalsReutersThousands of women took to the streets of European capitals to join "sister marches" in Asia against newly installed U.S. President Trump ahead of a major rally in Washington expected to draw nearly a quarter of a million people.
Trump may be president, but he's still selling an insurgencyReutersDonald Trump took over as U.S. president on Friday in the same way he conducted his upstart campaign, with a mixture of blustery salesmanship and naked contempt for the established political order.
