Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Long lineup to get into the Liberty and Freedom Inaugural Balls. https://t.co/FO4i2DzSZU8:08 PM - 20 Jan 2017
This may be the longest motorcade I've ever been in.by Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/21/2017 2:14:37 AM
Violence flares during Trump inauguration: reut.tv/2jIhang via @ReutersTVby andysullivan via twitter 1/21/2017 12:45:47 AM
.@VP Pence swears in General Kelly as secretary of homeland security http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2p4pqAXgAAEiH1.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/21/2017 12:31:57 AM
White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (2nd R) gives President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus the document to confirming James Mattis his Secretary of Defense, his first signing in the Oval. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
.@VP Pence swears in General Mattis as secretary of defense. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2p4PLRXEAYB7jA.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/21/2017 12:30:08 AM
.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS on his first day in office at the White House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2p1OVRWQAIE9qx.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/21/2017 12:27:10 AM
'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks manyReutersOne of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters watching his inaugural address on Friday was his call to "buy American and hire American."
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump signs executive order on Obamacare in Oval Office. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2p0uCCW8AQMbxd.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/21/2017 12:14:51 AM
“It’s unfortunate that after hours in a public hearing and hours in a closed hearing, having answered more than 150 questions for the record and volunteering to meet personally with every member on the Committee, one member felt they hadn’t had enough time to assess a nominee’s qualifications. This will leave the CIA without a permanent director in a period of heightened threats to the United States and our interests abroad. I’m pleased that Congressman Pompeo will get a vote on Monday and will be the Director of the CIA.”Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate
Select Committee on Intelligence,on Congressman Mike Pompeo's confirmation process
Senate approves Mattis to lead Pentagon, first Trump cabinet memberReutersThe U.S. Senate confirmed the first member of Republican President Donald Trump's cabinet on Friday, voting overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General James Mattis as secretary of defense just hours after Trump was sworn in as commander-in-chief.
Trump to get first sign of U.S. economic healthReutersDonald Trump's policy plans in his first days in office are likely to dominate headlines in the coming week, but the new president himself will also get a first read-out on the health of the U.S. economy.
MORE ON D.C. PROTESTS:
America's political divisions turned violent on Washington's streets during U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, as black clad anti-establishment activists set fires and clashed with police while Trump supporters cheered the new chief executive.
Hundreds of protesters with varying agendas marched through downtown streets, and some groups clashed with police, throwing rocks and bottles which police responded to with tear gas and concussion grenades. A helicopter hovered low overhead.
At one flash point, a protester hurled an object through the passenger window of a police van, which quickly sped away in reverse as demonstrators cheered. Earlier, activists wearing masks used chunks of pavement and baseball bats to shatter the windows of a Bank of America branch and a McDonald's outlet, all symbols of American capitalism.
Multiple vehicles were set on fire, including a black limousine and a television truck. A knot of people dragged garbage cans into a street a few blocks from the White House and set them ablaze, later throwing a red cap bearing Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan into the flames.
Walked out of office and was greeted by this scene of a protester and Trump supporter meeting. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pllzJWgAA6mAs.jpgby Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 11:08:49 PM
Meanwhile:
The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed the first member of President Donald Trump's cabinet, voting overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.
As voting continued, the vote was 70-0 to confirm Mattis.
See full graphic on Trump's picks here.
Senate approves first member of Trump's cabinet, retired General James Mattis, as secretary of defenseRetired General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
In Los Angeles, several smaller marches came together in the early afternoon at City Hall, where some 2,000 people chanted anti-Trump slogans such as “this is what democracy looks like!” and carried signs reading “No fascist, no racism, no Trump” and “Nyet my president.”Reporting by Olga Grigoryants
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor: “In one of his first acts as president, President Trump made it harder for Americans to afford a mortgage. He reversed a recent decision by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce annual insurance premiums that many borrowers pay, saving new homeowners an average of five hundred dollars a year.” Schumer said.
.@realDonaldTrump walking the parade route near the White House with his family. #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pPgMnXEAUn1vt.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 9:36:35 PM
Dispatches from the protests
A police van approached the crowd. A protester hurled an object through a passenger window, smashing the glass. The van quickly went into reverse and pulled away while a few protesters chased it and others scattered into the nearby parks.
Reporting by Matt Spetalnick
Shouts of "not my president!" mix with "USA!" and cheers along the parade route. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pNJZYXUAITtH3.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 9:23:25 PM
