“It’s unfortunate that after hours in a public hearing and hours in a closed hearing, having answered more than 150 questions for the record and volunteering to meet personally with every member on the Committee, one member felt they hadn’t had enough time to assess a nominee’s qualifications.

This will leave the CIA without a permanent director in a period of heightened threats to the United States and our interests abroad.

I’m pleased that Congressman Pompeo will get a vote on Monday and will be the Director of the CIA.

”