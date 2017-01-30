Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
.@realDonaldTrump gets out of his limo to walk a stretch along the parade route that passes the Trump hotel. by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 9:17:22 PM
Driving by lots of protesters now. by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 9:09:53 PM
President @realDonaldTrump is in the second limo here, driving by cheering crowds. by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 9:07:22 PM
Crowd lining the parade route for #Inauguration parade for @realDonaldTrump by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 8:58:53 PM
Washington's subway system reported that ridership was off sharply from Obama's two inaugurals, but in line with George W. Bush's final inauguration.
The transportation authority said on Twitter that as of 11 a.m., 193,000 trips had been taken on Friday, compared to 317,000 for Obama's second inaugural four years ago, 513,000 for his first, and 197,000 for Bush's second inauguration in 2005.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)
View of the parade from from a flatbed truck ahead of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump limo. #Inauguration by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 8:54:26 PM
ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT CLIMATE: Some of the executive actions that could come quicklyREUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
CLEAN POWER PLAN
Trump has promised to kill Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which requires states to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. He has a few options to do so, some simpler than others.
KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE
Trump has promised to ask TransCanada to resubmit its application to build the Keystone XL pipeline, a project to pipe more Canadian oil sands crude into the United States that was rejected by the Obama administration after years of environmental lobbying against it. While the invitation to resubmit could come quickly, it is unclear whether TransCanada would seek to revive the project.
DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
Trump could sign an executive order approving the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, or order the acting secretary of the army to approve the project, according to Brigham McCown, former head of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration under President George W. Bush.
Click here for more.
The parade with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump begins, just leaving the Capitol now. by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 8:46:46 PM
2:27 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Scene from the VIP section at the inaugural by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 8:42:16 PM
Trump saluting, while Pence has hand over heart, as military review goes by. Pence has protocol right: don't salute unless you're in uni. 3:33 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Though Reagan and other presidents regularly ignored that and saluted. It looks better after all. 3:33 PM - 20 Jan 2017
The White House's LGBT rights page has disappeared # https://t.co/LY6L0gIeIi is now a dead link 3:19 PM - 20 Jan 2017
LATEST ON PROTESTS:
- Black-clad activists smashed store windows and blocked traffic in Washington during U.S. President Trump's inauguration, and fought with police in riot gear who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.
- The incident occurred about 90 minutes before Trump was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol a mile and a half (2.4 km) away. Police detained dozens of people and said they had charged an unspecified number of people with rioting.
- The group of detainees became a flash point after Trump was sworn in, when a crowd of several hundred that had formed to call for their release turned violent, with some throwing bottles and rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.
- CNN reported that 90 people had been arrested. Two police officers sustained minor injuries from people who were trying to avoid arrest, police said.
Ajit Pai is the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, it says here. He was nominated to the FCC by President Barack Obama and was confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate on May 7, 2012.
New @PressSec checks out the new digs 3:23 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Here are the phrases from Trump's inaugural address that drew the strongest reaction from the crowd outside the Capitol:REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Reporting by David Morgan
- "From this day forward, it's going to be America first."
- "We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones. And unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth."
- We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it."
- "We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules -- buy American and hire American."
- "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice."
- "A united America is unstoppable; we're protected by the military, law enforcement and God; Americans of different races all bleed the same red blood of patriots."
- "When America is united, America is totally unstoppable."
- " We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement."
- "Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots."
Police say rioters not arrested were caught on surveillance camera: "we are going to get them." 2:52 PM - 20 Jan 2017
WATCH: A regular citizen again, VP Biden waves as he boards an Amtrak train for his departure from Washington, DC. 1:00 PM - 20 Jan 2017
President Trump's first tweet: 2:11 PM - 20 Jan 2017
A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies of President Donald Trump at 12:01pm (L) on January 20, 2017 and President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009, in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (L), Stelios Varias
Reuters correspondent Emily Stephenson in Washington is speaking with attendees of the inaugural ceremony:
James Davis, 18, a University of Virginia first year student from Altavista, said he woke up at 4 a.m. in Georgetown to come to the Capitol by himself to watch the speech. He secured a spot on the Capitol lawn with a group of strangers, including some George Washington students who weren't Trump supporters.
"It was very much like him," said Davis, who was eating lunch in the Longworth food court wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat he bought online. "It wasn't as eloquent as I kind of hoped it would be."
He said the speech matched Trump's campaign message. Davis initially supported Rubio, but ended up voting for Trump.
"His whole campaign...did kind of have a little negative light," Davis said. "At the same time, it was a campaign of hope."
"How are you? Thank you for coming," President Trump appears to say to Hillary Clinton as they shake hands 1:43 PM - 20 Jan 2017
American carnage. But things could be worse, and he'll make sure they get worse. Thanks, Comey 1:48 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Trump takes aim at Obama Climate Action Plan
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The administration of President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated White House website.
Obama's climate plan proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.
Trump's efforts to boost the U.S. oil and gas sector will help increase government revenues to "rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure," the website said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeffrey Benkoe)
