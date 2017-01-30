Washington's subway system reported that ridership was off sharply from Obama's two inaugurals, but in line with George W.

The transportation authority said on Twitter that as of 11 a.

m.

, 193,000 trips had been taken on Friday, compared to 317,000 for Obama's second inaugural four years ago, 513,000 for his first, and 197,000 for Bush's second inauguration in 2005.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)