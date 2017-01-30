Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
-
President Trump just shook hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton before sitting down to lunch in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 6:40:15 PM
-
There were those who felt institutions of power and privilege in this country were deeply entrenched. and yet, all of you came together in small towns and great cities and a whole bunch of you really young. and you decided to believe. And you knocked on doors and you made phone calls. It was hope in the face of difficulty, hope in the face of uncertainty. You proved the power of hope. We have been the face, sometimes the voice out front on TV screens in front of the microphone, but this has never been about us. It has always been about you.Barack Obama's parting words
-
-
-
Obama was seen leaving some papers on the Oval Office this morning, per White House pool, likely including a welcome letter to Trump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ojsZfUkAMelqC.jpgby Dustin Volz via twitter 1/20/2017 6:21:08 PM
-
-
There are a lot of red ball caps out there http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ojsZfVIAAfgtf.jpgby Dustin Volz via twitter 1/20/2017 6:20:47 PM
-
-
-
President Donald Trump, Melania Trump (L), Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence (R) wave as the Executive One helicopter departs carrying outgoing President Barack Obama and outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama following Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
-
A woman holds an anti-Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
In Tokyo several hundred people, most of them expatriate Americans, protested against Trump.Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against Trump in London, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
In London, protesters draped a banner across Tower Bridge reading "Build bridges not walls."A pedestrian walks past the store "Army of Russia", located opposite the U.S. embassy, with an image of Trump seen on the advertising board, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
But in Moscow, Russians hoping Trump will usher in a new era of detente celebrated his inauguration. Russian nationalists held an all-night party at what used to be the main Soviet-era post office in Moscow. East of there, in the city of Zlatoust, craftsmen released a limited series of silver and gold commemorative coins, engraved with "In Trump We Trust."
-
-
-
He ends on the campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."by Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 6:04:47 PM
-
-
Protesters erupt into chant as @realDonaldTrump is sworn in, ejected soon after. #Inaugurationby Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 6:03:50 PM
-
-
-
"Back on Amtrak!" Former Vice Pres. Biden and Dr. Jill Biden board Amtrak train to head home to Delaware.… https://t.co/kRaKH4LnHV1:00 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
What's on the Trump #Inauguration menu? Lobster, steak and chocolate https://t.co/IPYBxRuroH https://t.co/fsTHmBzCkT1:00 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Reminder: Bernie won more youth votes in the primary than any candidate in history. That's who will own the future.https://t.co/BvReHinrYW10:30 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Heather Long, 2,000 GM workers to lose jobs on Trump Inauguration Day, CNN
(GM) announced Tuesday it would invest heavily in the U.S., generating about 2,000 "new and retained" factory jobs in the coming years. Trump cited it as another example of how he's delivering "big stuff" for America, although GM said the plans had been in the works for awhile.
But that doesn't help workers in Lordstown and Lansing. Those 2,000 workers are still losing their jobs now, GM confirmed. On top of that, another 1,300 factory workers in Detroit are scheduled to get the ax in March.
-
.@BarackObama waves goodbye as he boards the presidential helicopter for the final time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oen58WIAAzmD6.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 5:58:40 PM
-
Here is a side-by-side of Obama's 2009 inauguration crowd with today's for Trump https://t.co/Ehll5tYhka https://t.co/6Zf8S3LLjf12:47 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
What a moment on NBC-- "It's not just true" that Obama avoided saying "God," @ChuckTodd said, but it shows the "inf… https://t.co/EsluSicUjH12:53 PM - 20 Jan 2017
"And then he used the word God, too, which is not something that's usually done by the president." - a Trump supporter on NBC just now.12:48 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
All references to climate change have been deleted from the White House website https://t.co/PBC6ttsYqz https://t.co/orJ8z8dPMZ12:36 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring...12:51 PM - 20 Jan 2017
power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. #InaugurationDay12:51 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.12:52 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it." -Whitehouse.gov. Strong words. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2odGL2WgAMLBDK.jpgby Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 5:52:10 PM
-
-
.@BarackObama and @MichelleObama take off in the presidential helicopter for final time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ocaImWEAEc65D.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 5:48:56 PM
-
When Donald Trump began his oath, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 71 points. By the time he was done, the market was up 56 points on the day, meaning it had shed only 15 points. The market is a tiny bit lower on the day: up 50 points at 19783 points.
-
-
-
The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it./snip/
Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter.
Donald Trump on law enforcement
-
Donald Trump has officially taken over whitehouse.gov
-
Full transcript of Trump's inaugural speech https://t.co/71IOMLxiXt12:34 PM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
People marching near the Capitol chanting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA." https://t.co/HkqPOIEpjd11:41 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Close-up of the new license plate on the presidential limo. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oXTpLWQAAQInP.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 5:26:49 PM
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.