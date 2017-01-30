There were those who felt institutions of power and privilege in this country were deeply entrenched.

and yet, all of you came together in small towns and great cities and a whole bunch of you really young.

and you decided to believe.

And you knocked on doors and you made phone calls.

It was hope in the face of difficulty, hope in the face of uncertainty.

You proved the power of hope.

We have been the face, sometimes the voice out front on TV screens in front of the microphone, but this has never been about us.

It has always been about you.