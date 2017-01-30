Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Wondering how conservatives are feeling about this speech. Trump calling for Big Government policies here.12:16 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Obama to Trump, old president to the new president: "Good job."
Speech clocks in at 16:30.12:18 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Trump's speech sounds just like a campaign speech https://t.co/8VOvE5fmFP
This message, if carried out, will detach conservatism from the Republican Party.
Potentially epochal moment12:15 PM - 20 Jan 2017
President Trump shakes a lot of hands over there, but doesn’t so much as glance at Hillary Clinton.
Attention congressional Republicans: This is not a small-government speech12:17 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Outgoing first lady Michelle Obama looks on at the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oRu4SUUAEJ_V5.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 5:02:54 PM
Changing the license plates on presidential limo is apparently part of the transfer of power. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oQ7oaXcAEVnHZ.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 4:58:48 PM
Chants of "Trump!" And "U.S.A." Keep randomly ringing out in the crowd.by Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 4:55:22 PM
Pence sworn in as VPby Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 4:54:03 PM
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his #Inauguration on the west front of the Capitol bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oPhlEUQAEOSHB.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:53:18 PM
Metro ridership in D.C. today is less than 40% what is was this time 8 years ago https://t.co/lEgCA4g55c11:42 AM - 20 Jan 2017
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oOZUVUcAAeXoM.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:48:02 PM
