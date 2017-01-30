Not far from the White House, protesters again scuffled with police, at one point throwing chairs at them at outdoor café. One motorcyclist who drove up to celebrate Trump’s inauguration tried to stop one of the protesters and was struck in the face.





“I know, law and order and all that. We need more order. This ain’t right,” Bob Hrifko, a bleeding cut under his eye, told Reuters. Hrifko said he was one of the “Bikers for Trump,” and rode up from St. Augustine, Florida.



