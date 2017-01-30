Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Donald Trump receives applause during his #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oODfCUQAAUYq7.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:46:55 PM
Military is scattered through the crowd providing additional layer of security. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oNsqpXcAE4JRy.jpgby Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 4:45:53 PM
President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama at the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oNu1WUkAAV-Dx.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:45:17 PM
President-elect Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania at his #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oNBTFVQAAvUec.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:42:06 PM
Military is scattered through the crowd providing additional layer of security. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oM44TWEAAWQUS.jpgby Stephanie Brumsey via twitter 1/20/2017 4:41:33 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oMHZeVIAE8Bgk.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:38:01 PM
Incoming first lady Melania Trump and son Barron before the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oKtE_UcAA44TG.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:32:01 PM
Hundreds of protesters dressed in black marched through streets in downtown D.C, some carrying anarchist flags and a banner saying “Make Racists Afraid Again.”
They started marching about three blocks east of the White House, beginning around 10:30 a.m. Eastern.
Some tipped over trash cans and bashed in windows at a McDonalds and Bank of America. Police stood by on motorcylces, apparently spraying pepper spray. Someone could be heard saying "My eyes!" and "I can't breathe."
Reporting by Sarah Lynch
Not far from the White House, protesters again scuffled with police, at one point throwing chairs at them at outdoor café. One motorcyclist who drove up to celebrate Trump’s inauguration tried to stop one of the protesters and was struck in the face.“I know, law and order and all that. We need more order. This ain’t right,” Bob Hrifko, a bleeding cut under his eye, told Reuters. Hrifko said he was one of the “Bikers for Trump,” and rode up from St. Augustine, Florida.(Reporting by Phil Stewart)
Marine One, the presidential helicopter, parked on the east side of the Capitol, waiting to take @BarackObama off. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oJvtWXgAE-X0e.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 4:27:32 PM
Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway arrive for the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oG7OoXUAEZUps.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:16:08 PM
More protests footage and images from a Daily Beast reporter.This man claims his glasses were broken by the guy on the ground. Holding him down until police arrive https://t.co/TjhabW24sA10:45 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Someone wrecked the glass here near Franklin Square https://t.co/8rKqWKxBJl10:52 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to Donald Trump, arrives for the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oEjDMUcAAYjS0.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:11:45 PM
Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders arrive for the #Inauguration bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oFEUYVEAEIhs-.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 4:07:57 PM
View of the parade route from @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump motorcade.by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 4:07:38 PM
View from White House motorcade to Capitol Hill.by Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 4:06:30 PM
DC police clashing with protesters outside @washingtonpost building right now. Several loud booms https://t.co/FMf7zyfZaI10:44 AM - 20 Jan 2017
The motorcade with @POTUS @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump and Mrs Trump is rolling for Capitol Hill. #TrumpInaugurationby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 3:54:54 PM
Hillary Clinton arrives at the #Inauguration. More in our live blog: bit.ly/2d1VmlV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oAtiIXAAEyKwa.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/20/2017 3:48:43 PM
.@BarackObama in the Oval Office as @POTUS for the final time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n_7d3WIAE7Eta.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 3:44:40 PM
This is a list of those taking part in the tea at the White House:
1. The President
2. The First Lady
3. The Vice President
4. Dr. Biden
5. President-Elect Trump
6. Mrs. Trump
7. Vice President-Elect Pence
8. Mrs. Pence
9. Hon. Roy Blunt, Chairman of Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (R-MO)
10. Mrs. Abbie Blunt, Spouse of Senator Blunt
11. Hon. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader (R-KY)
12. Mrs. Elaine Chao, Spouse of Senator McConnell
13. Hon. Charles E. Schumer, Senate Democrat Leader (D-NY)
14. Ms. Iris Weinshall Schumer, Spouse of Senator Schumer
15. Hon. Paul D. Ryan, Speaker of the House (R-WI)
16. Mrs. Jana Ryan, Spouse of Speaker Ryan
17. Hon. Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader (R-CA)
18. Mrs. Judy McCarthy, Spouse of Rep. McCarthy
19. Hon. Nancy Pelosi, House Democrat Leader (D-CA)
20. Mr. Paul Pelosi, Spouse of Rep. Pelosi
Reporting by Jeff Mason
The Obamas as hosts at the White House for the final time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n8ACOWEAAXepN.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 3:27:32 PM
