From Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason:





President Obama went to the Oval Office for the final time, talking with aides, then walked outside in front of the Rose Garden and down the colonnade during the final hours of his presidency.





Asked if he was feeling nostalgic, Obama said "of course."





Asked for his last words to the American people, Obama said "thank you."





The president and the first lady walked outside the White House, smiled and bantered while waiting for the president-elect.





When the Trumps arrived, the two couples posed for a picture and exchanged greetings. Melania Trump carried a blue box as a present.



















