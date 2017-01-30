Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Bill and Hillary Clinton have arrived at the US Capitol for today's proceedings.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 3:19:32 PM
Anti-Trump activists try to block access to inaugurationReutersLiberal activists protesting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration scuffled with police in Washington on Friday after attempting to block the Republican real estate developer's supporters streaming in for the ceremony.
Linda So getting in to position for @ReutersTV #InaugurationDay coverage. We're live at 10:30 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n55xTWgAAySvB.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 1/20/2017 3:18:13 PM
Investment Focus: History suggests Trump month will be stocks down, dollar upReutersFor financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.
In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebration in RussiaReutersThe Kremlin may have spent years reviling America, but Russians hoping Donald Trump will usher in a new era of detente marked his inauguration on Friday with parties and trinkets from commemorative coins to "matryoshka" nesting dolls in his image.
Trumponomics may be wrong medicine for U.S. economy todayReutersTax cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration are a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines.
From Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason:President Obama went to the Oval Office for the final time, talking with aides, then walked outside in front of the Rose Garden and down the colonnade during the final hours of his presidency.Asked if he was feeling nostalgic, Obama said "of course."Asked for his last words to the American people, Obama said "thank you."The president and the first lady walked outside the White House, smiled and bantered while waiting for the president-elect.When the Trumps arrived, the two couples posed for a picture and exchanged greetings. Melania Trump carried a blue box as a present.
.@POTUS reaches out his hand to greet @realDonaldTrump upon his arrival at the White House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n0Iw8XUAAp06k.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:52:58 PM
Commentary: With Trump, a VERY DIFFERENT presidency. Exciting!ReutersBy Peter Apps By the end of this week, what could well be one of the most unorthodox, idiosyncratic presidencies in American history will be under
by Maria Caspani via YouTube 1/20/2017 2:47:52 PM
The transfer of power begins. @POTUS and @FLOTUS greet @realDonaldTrump and Mrs. Trump on #TrumpInauguration day http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nyefhXAAMm24F.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:45:46 PM
The Trumps and Pences have now moved to the White House for a tea with the Obamas and Bidens.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 2:44:12 PM
These folks are within earshot of St John's Episcopal where the Trumps are attending church.by Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 2:43:49 PM
Just now at the WH:
"Are you feeling nostalgic?"
Obama: "Of course!"
"Any final words for the American people?"
Obama: "Thank you."9:27 AM - 20 Jan 2017
.@VP greets his successor at the White House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nxY88W8AAhvz2.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 2:41:24 PM
The parade for Franklin Roosevelt in 1933, and more scenes from inaugurations past: https://t.co/zpZQiTjQw6 https://t.co/xiqT34ZmC29:08 AM - 20 Jan 2017
COMMENTARY:The run-ups to Trump and Nixon presidencies bear striking resemblancesA framed fan letter from Richard M. Nixon to Donald J. Trump will reportedly hang on the wall of the Oval Office on Jan. 20.It is a warm note conveying a prophecy that Trump would be a winner if he ever ran for office. If there are ghosts at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, perhaps a spook with a five o’clock shadow will skulk through the corridors late one night, insisting in a whisper that he is not a crook.An alliance does exist between Trump and Nixon, though their differences are glaring. Nixon was a professional politician; Trump decidedly is not. Nixon gave polished speeches; Trump apparently cannot. Nixon practiced diplomacy and statecraft; Trump thus far seems to prefer threats and tweets. Nixon was a skillful, often subtle liar; Trump is brash and brazen.Even Trump now admits that the secret machinations of Moscow played a hidden hand in his election. The Senate will be holding hearings on this extraordinary matter in short order. Exactly what went on remains a mystery, but no less an authority than Senator John McCain says it was “an act of war.”
9:36 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Incoming President Donald Trump has said he has no plans to stop tweeting during his time in office, and that he will retain the @realDonaldTrump handle while inheriting Barack Obama's @POTUS.However, 69 percent of Americans called Trump's Twitter habit a bad thing for a president, according to a NBC News/WSJ poll.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The White House prepares for the arrival of @realDonaldTrump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nufbuXcAAO-7b.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:28:18 PM
Not what you usually see at Farragut North. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ntvecVQAAjA0b.jpgby Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 2:25:33 PM
Oaklahoma City native Aaron Dougherty has a few words of advice for the incoming president. https://t.co/vwn6LXRvxs8:43 AM - 20 Jan 2017Delete
I'm walking around talking to Trump supporters as they file in to watch @realDonaldTrump being sworn in. #Inauguration8:27 AM - 20 Jan 2017
35 year old Michael Staley characterized today as a "Great day for America." https://t.co/qXuYpMgpPD8:37 AM - 20 Jan 2017
President Obama @POTUS says his final words to the American people are "thank you." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nsTUOWQAAS7me.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:18:45 PM
.@POTUS leaves the Oval Office for the final time. Asked if he was feeling nostalgic, he said "of course." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nsI3YWQAMKD2E.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:18:01 PM
The New York Daily News and the New York Post looked uncannily similar on Inauguration Day.
.@POTUS preparing to bid farewell to the Oval http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nrJKQXUAAIwrf.jpgby Jeff Mason via twitter 1/20/2017 2:13:41 PM
Not near a TV? No worries - we're covering #InaugurationDay live on @ReutersTV from 10:30 until 1 pm. Watch from your phone, Roku, the Web.by andysullivan via twitter 1/20/2017 2:10:28 PM
"He's here for the working man." -Adam Coletti, Plainfield, CT 'Renegade Pig' heading down to @realDonaldTrump inauguration on metroby Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 2:05:29 PM
"He's taking away from his lavish lifestyle to straighten out the country." -Sal Didato, E. Haddam, CT, 'Renegade Pig' before inaugurationby Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 2:03:05 PM
