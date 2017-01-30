Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Positive feedback for Trump's order from Jo Ann Tieken, a 72-year-old retired construction office manager from the St. Louis suburbs:“Things have been so lax that somebody has to stand up, be the grown up and see what we can do better to check on people coming in,” said Tieken said. “I’m all for everybody to stop and take a breath,” Tieken said. “This is not a permanent thing. It’s not going to hurt anybody. Just give it a chance.”Reporting by Laila Kearney
More dispatches from Washington, D.C. protests where crowds have exceeded 1,000:Aria Grabowski, 30, of Washington D.C., was carrying a sign that said “Never again means never again for everyone.” Above the slogan was a photograph of Jewish refugees who fled Germany in 1939 on a ship, the St. Louis, that was turned away from Havana, Cuba and forced to return to Europe, where over 250 were killed by the Nazis.
Reporting by Susan Cornwall
Democrats demand reversal of immigration order
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday demanded that President Donald Trump reverse an executive order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it makes the United States appear "less humanitarian, less safe, less American."
"It must be reversed immediately, and Democrats are going to introduce legislation to overturn it," Schumer said in New York.
Several hundred protesters gathered in front of the White House chanting "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."
Steve Barnes, 58, a law school administrator from Pennsylvania, arrived with a sign that read: "We are all Muslims.""It hurts me to the core. I've spent years promoting the US constitution and now we've seen parts being challenged and that's why I'm here," Barnes said.-Reporting by Nathan Frandino in Washington
Senator John McCain on Trump immigration order:"It's been a very confusing process," McCain, a Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CBS' 'Face the Nation.' McCain said the effect of Trump's immigration order "will probably, in some areas, give ISIS (Islamic State) some more propaganda."
Three more U.S. judges restrict Trump immigration orderFederal judges in Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington followed one in New York in barring authorities from deporting travelers affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order imposing restrictions on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Trump defends actions on TwitterU.S. President Donald Trump fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
'We are as much in the dark as everybody else' - border protection official at JFK airport
On Saturday, President Donald Trump abruptly halted immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries - Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq - and temporarily put a stop to the entry of refugees.
Throughout much of Saturday, government officials and security workers were left to guess who from those countries could enter the United States legally and who could not.
The day ended with a federal judge issuing an emergency stay that temporarily allowed stranded travelers with valid visas to remain in the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union, which sought the stay, said it would help 100 to 200 people with visas or refugee status who found themselves detained in transit or at U.S. airports.
Read more from Reuters reporters Jonathan Allen and Brendan O'Brien.
States discussing lawsuit over Trump immigration orderA group of state attorneys general are discussing whether to file their own court challenge against President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States, officials in Washington, Hawaii and Pennsylvania told Reuters.
Trump executive orders face global backlash
Long-standing U.S. allies criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs as discriminatory and divisive.
Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta and Tehran spoke out against Trump's order to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily ban travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, which he said would help protect Americans from terrorism.
Washington's Arab allies, including the Gulf states and Egypt, were mostly silent.
Mark Krikorian, the director of the conservative Center for Immigration Studies, said the most recently filed suit will only affect a few individuals because it does not directly challenge the overall order.
“Even if they do and they win, my answer is so what? We are talking a few dozen people – that is just a last ditch effort to get the last few people in. It doesn’t really change the policy,” Krikorian said.
He said that challenging the executive order with a broader claim of religious discrimination on Constitutional grounds would be a difficult to win.
“The first amendment doesn’t apply to foreigners living abroad. The law explicitly says the President can exclude any person or class of people he wants,” said Krikorian. “You would have to find a pretty wacky judge to even entertain such a lawsuit. That doesn't mean they won't be able to find one."
Reporting by Mica Rosenberg
The moment some of those detained emerged from detention here in Dulles https://t.co/7p22grGkGS
Canada's Trudeau welcomes refugees; U.S.-bound passengers turned awayReutersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
-
Sara Yarjani, an Iranian citizen, is being forcibly removed at LAX right now despite nationwide stay, forced on a flight to Copenhagen @ACLU
Iraqi MPs want parliament to discuss U.S. travel curbsReutersIraqi lawmakers have requested that parliament discuss U.S. travel curbs imposed on the nation and six other Muslim-majority countries, an MP said on Sunday.
Homeland Security says monitoring litigation over Trump orderReutersThe Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it was carefully monitoring litigation to do with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order affecting seven Muslim-majority countries but had not yet seen a copy of the emergency stay issued by a U.S. Federal Court.
Green card holders will need additional screening: White HouseReutersU.S. green card holders will require additional screening before they can return to the United States, the White House said on Saturday.
Certain flight crew barred from U.S. entry after Trump order - IATA memo
The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
The email, seen by Reuters, said Friday's executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump caught airlines unprepared.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection briefed IATA in a Saturday afternoon conference call about the new rules, the email said, noting that passport-holders from states such as Iran, including cabin crew, will be barred entry to the United States.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Redwood City, California; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Green card holders will need additional screening- White House
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. green card holders will require additional screening before they can return to the United States, the White House said.
Earlier, a Department of Homeland Security official said people holding green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, were included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.
A senior White House official later sought to clarify the situation, saying green card holders who had left the United States and wanted to return would have to visit a U.S. embassy or consulate to undergo additional screening.
"You will be allowed to re-enter the United States pending a routine rescreening," the official said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alan Crosby and Paul Tait)
SFO update: People are digging in. The crowd hasn't dissipated and chanting still continues. Organizers say call your friends to bring food
We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight.… https://t.co/6XVanUUI0w
WATCH: ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero coming out of the court where the ACLU just argued and won block o… https://t.co/JJrClqozrt
Signed judge's order. No refugees are going to be immediately deported https://t.co/sbfaG7DBt0
DANIEL TROTTA REPORTING FROM BROOKLYN, NY
After the judge's ruling, big cheers broke out among several hundred protesters gathered at the entrance to the federal court in
Brooklyn.
Among the chants on their playlist: "Immigrants are under attack. What do we do? Stand up, fight back."
"No ban, no wall, liberty for one and all."
"Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here."
MICA ROSENBERG REPORTING FROM THE COURT:The ACLU lawyers said there were people that were about to be returned on planes and asked what would happen to them.Judge Ann Donnelly:"I am directing the government to stop removal if there is someone right now in danger of being removed. No one is to be removed in this class"The government lawyer asked what would happen if someone wanted to voluntarily leave.Judge: "I'm not staying you have to trap them here."It was not immediately clear if people would be detained or released but the judge requested that the government provide a list of people who are affected.
-
ACLU lawyer at JFK says that there is a Quatar Airways flight supposed to take off in four minutes from terminal 7. Lots of lawyers scrambling around to see if they can bring printed out copy of the new order to the terminal before take off.Reporting by Melissa Fares
-
Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing
Trump's order on "extreme vetting" includes:REUTERS/Andrew KellyTEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF VISAS FOR CERTAIN COUNTRIES• The order bars the entry of foreign nationals from certain countries for 90 days. While no countries are specifically named in the order, it refers to a statute that would apply to seven Muslim-majority nations: Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq.• There is an exception for certain types of visas, including for diplomats and the United Nations. The temporary halt is aimed at giving the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Director of National Intelligence time to determine what information is needed from each country to ensure that visas are not issued to individuals posing a national security threat.CHANGES TO SCREENING FOR IMMIGRATION PROGRAMS• The order calls for a review to create a single process for screening people entering the country, which could include holding more in-person interviews, searches of an expanded database of identity documents or longer application forms.• The order suspends the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows consular officers to exempt some applicants from face-to-face interviews if they are seeking to renew their temporary visas within a year of expiration.RESTRICTING REFUGEES• The order calls for the temporary halt of all refugee admissions for four months so the government can study the process and determine if additional checks are necessary, although there will be case-by-case exceptions.• The order also implemented a blanket ban of all Syrian refugees until "sufficient changes" have been made to the refugee program, without giving more details.• After the suspension is lifted, the government will give priority to applicants that are suffering religious-based prosecution, but only if they are minorities in their country. Once refugee admissions resume, fewer will be allowed. The 2017 cap was set at 50,000 people, compared to 85,000 designated by President Obama for 2016.COMPLETING THE "BIOMETRIC ENTRY-EXIT TRACKING SYSTEM"• The system is aimed at tracking foreign visitors' arrival and departure using information like finger prints. Former President Barack Obama's administration had aimed to start implementing biometric exit checks at the country's largest airports by 2018.(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
VIDEO. At Brooklyn (cadman) Courthouse waiting for ruling. https://t.co/AT7eYOoeHC
Tweet by Twitter.Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always.
