Sam Kashefi, is an Iranian sound engineer for documentaries based in Brooklyn, New York. He has lived and worked in the United States for several years, first on a work permit and more recently with a green card.





Three weeks ago, he returned to Iran for the first time in more than three years. He was planning to extend his trip to spend more time with his parents, but then got a call from a producer offering him work that he didn’t want to turn down, so he boarded a plane on Wednesday to return to New York, a decision he says was fortuitous completely by chance.





“In Iran, I heard about Trump signing the pipeline orders, and I thought ‘this guy is fast. ’” But it didn’t occur to him to worry about his own situation, since his green card was in order. “My biggest concern was what if the Iranian government holds things up when I try to leave, but that turned out to be easy. ”





Kashefi travels extensively for work, and he worries that not being able to leave the country will hurt his work prospects. “One reason people hire me is that I’m comfortable with difficult travel. Now I can’t risk leaving the country, because I wouldn’t be able to come back. “



