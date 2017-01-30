Congresswoman Velazquez was also weeping as Darweesh arrived.

Some of the activists who were there were cheering and whooping as he walked into the country.

Asked if had ever been to America before he said, "No, but I fight for America from the other side," adding that he had worked as a military interpreter for five years.

Someone offered him a cigarette as soon as he was outside.

Darweesh will join his wife and children who were admitted yesterday, according to IRAP lawyers. He said it had been important for them to come to America because his son has a liver problem, and he will be able to get better treatment in the United States.

He flew from the city of Erbil in Iraq to Istambul and then to JFK.

Nadler said he was only allowed in because he was already in the air when the order was signed and that other people would likely be blocked from even getting on the plane.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen