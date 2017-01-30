Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
So, according to the State Department, Iranian-Canadians, Iraqi-Canadians, Syrian-Canadians cannot travel to the US now.2:00 PM - 28 Jan 2017
Not clear how this will work in practice with travellers with Canadian passports. Nobody seems to know anything. Waiting for Canadian govt.2:00 PM - 28 Jan 2017
i was born in australia. that's on my passport. even i'd be a bit nervous to travel right now.2:07 PM - 28 Jan 2017
Lots of Q’s on this — During transition, Trump WH staff worked with Trump DHS staff before they took office, not wi… https://t.co/Mcyf3t4oNd1:53 PM - 28 Jan 2017
WH worked with Dept of Homeland Security for several weeks to plan implementation of refugees/visa executive order, per sr admin official.1:28 PM - 28 Jan 2017
But they've only been in the White House for 7 days... https://t.co/ng3sKuAx1O1:30 PM - 28 Jan 2017
Trump travel ban sparks panic abroad, lawsuits at home - Reuters TVReuters TVPresident Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.
The notion that Trump's immigration action is a 'Muslim ban' is ludicrous, says a senior U.S. administration official. Says there are many majority-Muslim countries that are unaffected, such as Afghanistan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey.
JUST IN: Trump's executive order included an 'undue hardship' exemption that will cover certain people in transit, the details of which are being worked on by the State Department, said a senior administration official.Also said that the order does not apply to citizens or those with dual citizenship, but rather affects foreign nationals.
Congresswoman Velazquez was also weeping as Darweesh arrived.
Some of the activists who were there were cheering and whooping as he walked into the country.
Asked if had ever been to America before he said, "No, but I fight for America from the other side," adding that he had worked as a military interpreter for five years.
Someone offered him a cigarette as soon as he was outside.
Darweesh will join his wife and children who were admitted yesterday, according to IRAP lawyers. He said it had been important for them to come to America because his son has a liver problem, and he will be able to get better treatment in the United States.
He flew from the city of Erbil in Iraq to Istambul and then to JFK.
Nadler said he was only allowed in because he was already in the air when the order was signed and that other people would likely be blocked from even getting on the plane.
Reporting by Jonathan Allen
Green card holders included in Trump ban: Homeland SecurityReutersPeople holding so-called green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, are included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, a Department of Homeland security spokeswoman said on Saturday.
Trump refugee ban causes chaos, panic, anger worldwideReutersPresident Donald Trump's sweeping ban on people seeking refuge in the United States and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries caused confusion and panic among travelers on Saturday, with some turned back from U.S.-bound flights.
When Hameed Khalid Darweesh came out he met with Congressman Jerrold Nadler and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (both New York Democrats), weeping and dabbing a tissue to his eyes.Clutching his Iraqi passport, he said he was Kurdish and that the process had taken two years for him to be admitted into the United States: “There were a lot of papers.”Although he had arrived last night, he did not have ill feelings about the detention.“To be honest I don’t blame anyone about what has happened to me,” he said.Nadler responded, “You’re here now, you’re here in America now, it’s over.”
Too much to handle. But silence is not a choice. People who have earned their right to enter the US are being detained and sent back. Their families are waiting for them in the airport, many in tears.Linda Sarsour, Executive Director at Arab American Association of New York. Her whole Facebook post is here. (h/t Reuters reporter Melissa Fares)
There was a heated exchange between Congressman Jerrold Nadler and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and the Customs and Border Protection agents in the arrivals terminal at JFK.They, along with three attorneys from the International Refugee Assistance Project who have fielded a habeas corpus complaint on behalf of two Iraqis, attempted to cross into the no-entry doors of the arrivals and immediately were confronted by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents who said, "Step back, step back, step back."Heidi Nassauer, Chief of Passenger Operations at JFK and her deputy came out to speak with the lawmakers and the attorneys.“Does the guidance specifically say they cannot see their attorneys?” asked Congressman Nadler and the deputy responded, “Let me just tell you law. Until they are admitted to the U.S. they are not entitled to counsel.”When Nadler asked if they had been admitted to the United States, the deputy responded that they had not.“We are as much in the dark as everybody else,” said Nassauer.Reporting by Jonathan Allen
We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the Trump refugee ban. You can read the full post here (if you're on Facebook).
The state of the banned nations | Pictures | ReutersReutersSYRIA: While Assad's government forces have retaken most rebel-held regions, the fight against Islamic State continues as does fighting between rival rebel factions. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Sudan calls Trump ban unfortunate in light of sanctions progressReutersSudan called President Donald Trump's decision to ban entry of its citizens "very unfortunate" in light of "historic steps" taken just weeks earlier to lift sanctions for cooperation on combating terrorism, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Iran vows reciprocal steps in retaliation for US visa banReutersIran on Saturday condemned the U.S. visa ban against Tehran and six other majority-Muslim countries as an "open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation" and vowed to retaliate.
Trump refugee order dashes hopes of Iraqis who helped the U.S.ReutersIraqis who say their lives are in danger because they worked with the U.S. government in Iraq fear their chances of finding refuge in the United States may vanish under a new order signed on Friday by President Donald Trump.
Trump aides divided over policy shielding 'dreamer' immigrants: sourcesReutersDivisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.
U.S. lawyers for Iraqis sue to block Trump immigration orderReutersImmigration lawyers sued on Saturday to block President Donald Trump's order halting the entry of refugees and foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the United States, saying numerous people have already been unlawfully detained.
Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is on his way to Terminal 4 at New York's JFK International Airport to help people arriving get access to their lawyers, a staff member here said. Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) will join him, the Nadler staffer said.
At least three lawyers from the International Refugee Assistance Project are here, buried in their laptops and holding conference calls in the arrivals lounge. Photocopies of individuals' US visas are sticking out of the bag of one of them.
Reporting by Jonathan Allen
Trump suspends U.S. refugee program, suspends entry from seven countries reut.rs/2kDoSwd http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3OzfLvWYAYGEhC.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter edited by Canice Leung 1/28/2017 5:15:44 AM
Trump has temporarily barred visitors from seven countries - this is the state of these nations:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/28/2017 5:15:35 AM
The Syrian refugees: A look at those who have fled Syria's civil war reut.rs/2kDgfBO http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3OvG5PWEAIvhep.jpgby Reuters Pictures via twitter 1/28/2017 5:15:29 AM
The Trump presidency on January 27: Catch up with some of the key stories - reut.rs/2jyqUA3 http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/C3Ngg8xWEAALbGu.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter 1/27/2017 10:40:50 PM
