Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
-
-
U.S. supermarket shares dip after Trump threatens Mexico tradeReutersShares of U.S. supermarket operators fell on Friday as President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico, which is a major supplier of produce and other foods for U.S. consumers.
-
-
Trump says Syrian Christian refugees will be given priorityReutersPresident Donald Trump said on Friday that Syrian Christians will be given priority when it comes to applying for refugee status in the United States.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JUST IN: White House says Trump, Mexico's Peña Nieto recognize 'clear and very public differences of positions' on issue of paying for border wall and 'have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.'
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
.@realDonaldTrump and @theresa_may walk down the White House colonnade, briefly holding hands https://t.co/01S25CCNc21:33 PM - 27 Jan 2017Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
.@realDonaldTrump shakes hands with @theresa_may in front of Churchill bust in the Oval Office. https://t.co/Zi2dTG0iov12:25 PM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
We had a very good call. I have been strong on Mexico. I love the Mexican people. I work with Mexican people all the time. Mexico has out negotiated and beat us to a pulp./snip/
We had a talk that lasted an hour. But the U.S. cannot continue to lose business and millions of people losing their jobs. We're no longer going to be the country that doesn't know what it's doing. In the end I think it will be good for both countries. But it was a very good phone call.
Trump on phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Our first photo of President Trump meeting British Prime Minister May at the White House https://t.co/htoPMyb1fd https://t.co/tdfxVqkgmr12:06 PM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Latest photos from the annual anti-abortion March for Life in Washington where VP Mike Pence said "Life is winning" https://t.co/iPijel5xsg12:25 PM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
British motorcade arrives at the White House. PM Theresa May to meet @POTUS. https://t.co/SQvQkutAZm11:55 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.