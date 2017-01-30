Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
Pay attention to these House GOP quotes. They're telling us there will be no Obamacare replacement plan.… https://t.co/a6r6Wm68fF11:49 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
What British PM May will see when she comes to the WH today. https://t.co/yxUqT8dN9t11:16 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A closed caption search shows CNN calling women's march "demonstrators" eight times on Saturday: https://t.co/iQ10LDeidb11:46 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!11:27 AM - 27 Jan 2017
.@VP Mike Pence will be speaking at today's #MarchForLife -- You have our full support! https://t.co/1jb53SEGV411:30 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
If it were Obama, Republicans including Trump would be calling him Neville Chamberlain, appeasing the Putin menace.… https://t.co/G0XJ0x7Av811:12 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Huge crowds already and hasn't even begun! @March_for_Life #MarchForLife https://t.co/9FMeAyQS4J11:32 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
SLIDESHOW: BEING PRESIDENT TRUMPPresident Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstPresident Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstPresident Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua RobertsPresident Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
1 of 4
View the entire gallery
-
British press corp is locked outside the White House because our birthdates were submitted in UK format and secret service don't get it. 🇬🇧11:27 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
1000s gathered in DC to stand up for life & adoption and @CNN refers to them as "demonstrators" #MarchForLife https://t.co/hMiu47itBp10:53 AM - 27 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Trump's hopes for Syria safe zones may force decision on AssadReutersPresident Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.
-
Exclusive: Expecting Trump action, U.S. suspends refugee resettlement interviewsReutersThe U.S. Department of Homeland Security has temporarily halted trips by staff to interview refugees abroad as it prepares for a likely shakeup of refugee policy by President Donald Trump, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Thursday.
-
Trump says Mexico has taken advantage of U.S. 'for long enough'ReutersPresident Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico on Friday, saying it "has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough," as a crisis over border security and trade deepened.
-
NATO, Russia and trade top the agenda for Trump talks with Britain's MayReutersU.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, who share an unusual bond as the products of anti-establishment uprisings, will sit down on Friday for what could be a difficult search for unity on NATO, Russia and trade.
-
spaceplay / pause escstop ffullscreen shift + ←→slower / faster (latest Chrome and Safari) ↑↓volume mmute ←→seek . seek to previous 12…6 seek to 10%, 20%, …60% USA-TRUMP/PUTIN Putin-Trump phone call to take place Saturday The presidents of Russia and the United States will speak by phone this weekend.
-
-
-
-
Commentary: National security in an ‘alt-facts’ world
Imagine, for a moment, that you are a senior Central Intelligence Agency officer standing at attention for President Trump at CIA headquarters. (Remain standing. Trump, against protocol, never said: “Please be seated.”) You think on your feet. You weigh what you know to be true against the evidence of your eyes and ears.
-
-
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will sit down today for what could be a difficult search for unity.The meeting will mark Trump’s first with a foreign leader since taking power a week ago, and it could go a long way toward determining how crucial Trump considers the traditional “special relationship” between the two countries.
-
-
-
-
Crisis deepens as Trump floats 20 percent tax on Mexico goods to pay for wallReutersU.S. President Donald Trump could pay for a wall on the southern border with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, the White House said on Thursday, deepening a crisis after plans for a summit with the Mexican president fell apart.
-
-
Tariffs are a tax on American families.5:20 PM - 26 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
TransCanada re-submits application for Keystone XL pipelineReutersTransCanada Corp said on Thursday it submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.
-
-
-
The White House now says it's not endorsing the border adjustment plan, but it's one idea on the table, via @robertarampton4:42 PM - 26 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Exclusive: Expecting Trump action, U.S. suspends refugee resettlement interviewsReutersThe U.S. Department of Homeland Security has temporarily halted trips by staff to interview refugees abroad as it prepares for a likely shakeup of refugee policy by President Donald Trump, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Thursday.
-
Trump's plan to halt 'catch and release' of migrants could hit a wallReutersPresident Donald Trump's plan to end the policy of "catch and release" - where illegal immigrants are caught and then freed pending hearings - could hit a wall, immigrant advocates warn, and not the one he is planning to build on the Mexican border.
-
-
-
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump wants a new 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters .
No details were available on how the tax would work, but Spicer said Trump wanted it to be part of a tax reform package that the U.S. Congress is contemplating.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)
-
-
Two true things:
Trump is ill-informed and personally erratic.
He often has better political instincts than the informed and stable GOP.1:56 PM - 26 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Pres Trump was expected to take questions from GOP lawmakers but it didn't happen. https://t.co/4XLe9ieZoq2:13 PM - 26 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.