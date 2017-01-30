Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
BREAKING: Mexican president says he will not go to U.S. for meeting with TrumpMexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto is seen during the delivery of a message about foreign affairs at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped plans to meet Donald Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.
"This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS," Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump.
"Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations."
Several senior U.S. State Department diplomats leave posts - officials
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - At least three senior U.S. diplomats at the State Department have left their posts, State Department officials told Reuters on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear whether their departure was part of the normal transition process when a new administration starts or whether it was a coordinated walkout by diplomats who had served in Democrat Barack Obama's administration.
A week ago, Republican President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, former Exxon Mobil Corp chairman Rex Tillerson, was confirmed by the Senate foreign relations committee. He has yet to be confirmed by the full Senate. The departures will put more pressure on Tillerson to fill these senior posts.
Among those whom Reuters has confirmed are leaving, are Gregory Starr, Assistant Secretary for State for Diplomatic Security, Michele Bond, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs and Tom Countryman, the acting undersecretary for arms control and international security.
Executive action by presidentReutersPresident Donald Trump began taking executive action shortly after being sworn into office to advance key priorities and reverse some policies of former President Barack Obama.
Trump's voter fraud probe could pave way for tougher voting rulesPresident Donald Trump's plans to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in the 2016 election could pave the way for tough voting rules including stringent ID requirements that Democrats and rights groups say would amount to a new assault on voting rights.
Ambassador Richard Boucher, who served as State Department spokesman for Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, said that while there’s always a lot of turnover around the time a new administration takes office, traditionally senior officials work with the new team to see who should stay on in their roles and what other jobs might be available. But that’s not what happened this time.
Josh Rogin, "The State Department's entire senior management team just resigned," Washington Post
Washington Post
Former U.S. military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning on Thursday questioned Barack Obama's legacy after the former Democratic president commuted her sentence last week, and she called for "an unapologetic progressive leader" to fight for minorities' rights.Trump responded in a tweet:
Employees from more than a dozen U.S. government agencies have established a network of unofficial "rogue" Twitter feeds in defiance of what they see as attempts by President Donald Trump to muzzle federal climate change research and other science."Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS," one anonymous National Park Service employee posted on @AltNatParkService. "You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time!"
.@SenJohnMcCain: “The President can sign whatever executive orders he likes. But the law is the law. We are not bringing back torture."5:15 PM - 25 Jan 2017
"I am deeply disturbed by today's news. We will not back down from our values that make us who we are as a city. We will fight for our residents, whether immigrant or not, and provide the best quality of life for all Bostonians. I will use all of my power within lawful means to protect all Boston residents -- even if that means using City Hall itself as a last resort."
-- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, in a statement released to the media following President Trump's executive order on "sanctuary cities."
Trump to David Muir on the use of torture: “Do I feel it works? Absolutely, I feel it works.”4:41 PM - 25 Jan 2017
Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hikes membership fees to $200,000ReutersThe Mar-a-Lago private resort owned by the Trump Organization in Palm Beach, Florida, hiked its membership fees to $200,000 in January after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, a resort official said.
Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets U.S. 'sanctuary' citiesReutersPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday signed directives to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and crack down on U.S. cities that shield illegal immigrants, proceeding quickly on sweeping and divisive plans to curb immigration and boost national security.
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.