“This deal is not a bilateral agreement ... The international community, and the European Union with it, has clearly indicated that the deal is, and will, continue to be in place,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters.
EU's top diplomat defends Iran deal after Trump speechU.S.The United States cannot unilaterally cancel the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday in reaction to President Donald Trump's decision not to certify the accord.
As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan that critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three-quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.
As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan that critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three-quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.
Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a NFL game (Colts vs. 49ers) in his home state of Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration that began as a symbolic protest against police violence against racial minorities.Below are the tweets Pence posted to explain his decision to leave the game.
President Trump and Republican Senator Bob Corker traded barbs on Twitter, with Trump blaming the senator from Tennessee for the Iran nuclear deal and saying Corker wanted the secretary of state job.
In response to the Trump administration's move to gut Obamacare's birth control mandate, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he was “prepared to take whatever action it takes” to defend the Obamacare mandate that health insurers provide birth control, now that the Trump administration has moved to circumvent it. Read the full story here.
Trump eviscerates health insurance birth control mandatePresident Donald Trump's administration eviscerated requirements under the Obamacare law that employers provide insurance to cover women's birth control, keeping a campaign pledge that pleased his conservative Christian supporters.
U.S. anti-bias law does not protect transgender workers: Justice DeptThe Department of Justice has reversed course on whether federal law banning sex discrimination in the workplace provides protections for transgender employees, saying in a memo that it does not.
Tillerson says he never considered resigningSecretary of State Rex Tillerson said he had never considered resigning and that he was committed to Donald Trump's agenda but declined to directly address whether he had referred to the president as a "moron" as NBC News has reported.
Tillerson says has never considered resigning
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he had never considered resigning from his post, saying he was as committed to President Donald Trump's agenda as much today as he was when he first came into office.
"I have never considered leaving this post," Tillerson said at the State Department. "I am here for as long as the president feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives."
Tillerson spoke after NBC News reported that Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials intervened to persuade him not to resign during the summer as tensions rose between Trump and his top diplomat.
Trump appeared to undercut Tillerson over the weekend when he tweeted that he told Tillerson that he was "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Weeks after ending DACA, a Department of Homeland Security official said in testimony to Congress that the Trump administration would support legislation allowing illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children to gain lawful permanent status and eventually citizenship.
Trump says Puerto Rico has thrown budget 'out of whack'U.S.U.S. President Donald Trump praised federal officials and the governor of Puerto Rico during a visit to the territory in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, but jokingly chastised the island for jeopardizing budget resources.
U.S. official says not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea
TOKYO/UNITED NATIONS The United States is not ruling out the eventual possibility of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang warned nuclear war might break out at any moment.