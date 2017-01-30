Live: U.S. Politics

T oday:

Signing an order to begin construction of a wall along the U. S. -Mexico border.

(Trump's tweet on Tuesday)

The cost and nature of the wall remain unclear. Many Democrats have opposed the plan and could try to thwart any legislation to pay for it in Congress.







Trump also plans to boost border patrol by adding 5,000 more Customs and Border Protection agents and tripling the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used to arrest and deport immigrants living in the country illegally.





In the coming days:

Executive orders are expected to curb legal immigration, including limiting access to refugees and people from several Muslim-majority countries.

The Trump administration is expected to limit the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 50,000 a year, down from 100,000, and to impose a temporary ban on most refugees.





