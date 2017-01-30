Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
-
Senior Trump administration staffers including Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon have active accounts on a Republican National Committee email system, Newsweek reported.
The system (rnchq.org) is the same one the Bush administration was accused of using to evade transparency rules after claiming to have “lost” 22 million emails.
-
Spicer on Muslim immigration ban: their countries "have a propensity to do us harm," we need to know they're in USA "for the right reasons"1:28 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Shorter Spicer: Fraud likely didn’t occur in states Trump won. Investigation to focus on ones he lost (and could improve popular vote tally)1:26 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
1) Trump says thing
2) Morning TV guests denounce thing
3) WH reporters push for answers on thing
4) Trump says new thing
repeat for 4 yrs9:49 AM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Spicer moving goalposts: Trump talking about 3-5 million illegal votes. Spicer seeks safer ground - dead registrations - mostly housekeeping1:22 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Here's the right answer on popular vote: We won, we'd like to move on to governing1:21 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
"There are studies to back up what he said" Fox's John Roberts says in question to @PressSec on voter fraud.1:20 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
-
.@PressSec on shutting down National Park tweets: "There's nothing that has come from the White House. Absolutely not."1:18 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Pres Trump has invited Irish PM Kenny to the White House for traditional St Patrick's Day celebrations, per @PressSec1:13 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Here’s a list of the sanctuary cities who may soon be at risk of losing federal funds. https://t.co/J54VPF3Cgd https://t.co/KM7xhxSx7P1:17 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
What's on Trump's agenda this week:Today:
(Trump's tweet on Tuesday)Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!9:37 PM - 24 Jan 2017
- Signing an order to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The cost and nature of the wall remain unclear. Many Democrats have opposed the plan and could try to thwart any legislation to pay for it in Congress.Trump also plans to boost border patrol by adding 5,000 more Customs and Border Protection agents and tripling the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used to arrest and deport immigrants living in the country illegally.In the coming days:
The Trump administration is expected to limit the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 50,000 a year, down from 100,000, and to impose a temporary ban on most refugees.REUTERS/Mike BlakeREUTERS/Tomas Bravo
- Executive orders are expected to curb legal immigration, including limiting access to refugees and people from several Muslim-majority countries.
1 of 3
Trump continues to insist that millions of illegal immigrants voted unlawfully in the November 8 election.
- Launch an investigation into unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
(Trump's tweet on Wednesday)I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you!7:17 AM - 25 Jan 2017
- A Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy left by Anthony Scalia is expected next week.
-
Just in from CNBC.EXCLUSIVE: Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by the Trump Org., has doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 https://t.co/kmgJiBTvuU12:42 PM - 25 Jan 2017
-
-
Commentary: Tump can teach May about the art of the dealTheresa May’s encounter with Donald Trump on Friday is a moment of truth for post-Brexit UK. If UK and U.S. leaders agree to open up $203 billion of annual trade it would be a positive - for their economies and for Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union. The cost is modest nose-holding, and a willingness to settle for fast and flaunt-worthy, rather than deep and comprehensive.
-
Since we're targeting terror-prone countries, does it mean French & Belgian citizens can't come here anymore? 8 of 10 Paris attackers = Fr/B11:34 AM - 25 Jan 2017
-
-
A draft Trump administration executive order could open the way to the reinstatement of a Central Intelligence Agency program in which terrorism suspects could be interrogated in secret prisons abroad, according to a copy of the document published by the Washington Post on Wednesday.
The draft executive order, titled "Detention and Interrogation of Enemy Combatants", would also keep open the detention facility at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
-
So turns out we should have taken Trump literally as well as seriously.10:39 AM - 25 Jan 2017
-
Trump's top defense and homeland officials to attend Munich Security ConferenceReutersU.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Homeland Security chief John Kelly will attend the Munich Security Conference in February, and the event's organizers said on Wednesday they expect other senior U.S. officials to attend also.
-
Secret Service scrutinizes agent who questioned taking a bullet for TrumpReutersThe U.S. Secret Service may discipline a senior official who suggested on Facebook that she did not want to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump, the agency and a newspaper said.
-
Republicans to map out strategy for Trump's agendaReutersU.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
-
Commentary: Trump’s early war with the media will damage bothReutersBy Peter Apps By the middle of the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Washington Post
-
As Trump stresses 'America First', China plays the world leaderReutersChina is calmly mapping out global leadership aspirations from trade to climate change, drawing distinctions between President Xi Jinping's steady hand and new U.S. President Donald Trump, whose first days have been marked by media feuds and protests.
-
Trump to seek 'major investigation' on voter fraudReutersU.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would seek an investigation of what he believes was voter fraud in the November election, despite overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts and politicians that voter fraud is rare in the United States.
-
-
-
-
Trump seen boosting border agents, targeting those in U.S. illegallyPresident Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday aimed at securing the U.S. border, cracking down on people in the United States illegally, and temporarily banning most refugees, two congressional aides said.
-
-
-
-
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would seek a "major investigation" on voter fraud that will focus on two states and illegal voters, despite numerous studies showing that voter fraud is rare in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)
-
Trump vows federal intervention to quell Chicago gun violencePresident Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to bring federal intervention to bear in Chicago to quell the "carnage" of gun violence plaguing America's third-largest city unless local officials can curb the murder rate on their own.
-
"If anyone were to say China is playing a leadership role in the world I would say it's not China rushing to the front but rather the front runners have stepped back leaving the place to China." -Zhang Jun, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's international economics department. Read More
-
-
Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!9:37 PM - 24 Jan 2017
-
-
