Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Spicer has settled his bow plane, comprehensive answers, nothing out of left field, starting to feel like...gasp... business as usual.2:25 PM - 23 Jan 2017
I'm with Spicer on the unemployment rate. Summarizing the labor market in a single number is simplistic. The labor market is complicated.2:24 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Spicer seems 1) more broadly conversant with policy than most press secretaries 2) more willing to freely discuss policy than O flacks2:22 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Every day, next 4 yrs:
Trump: I'm the tallest president.
Media: Lincoln?
T: The live ones.
M: Why lie?
T: Ask about issues that matter.2:21 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Shorter Spicer: You wanna falsely say (then correct) we removed MLK bust? We’re gonna falsely say (but not correct) we had biggest inaugural2:17 PM - 23 Jan 2017
ON ISRAEL — “There’s no decision” about moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Big walk back.2:16 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Spicer: "People were hooting and hollering, they gave him a 5-minute standing ovation" at CIA. But reports these were Trump guests, not CIA.2:17 PM - 23 Jan 2017
“Sure. It WAS the most watched inaugural.” — Sean Spicer, after pledging to never knowingly lie from the podium2:11 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Sean Spicer thus far is skipping over the first row of MSM, which is sure to press him on Saturday's falsehoods/lies.1:56 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Q: Are you enforcing the mandate.
Spicer: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯1:56 PM - 23 Jan 2017
NY post gets first question not the AP a big break in tradition.1:55 PM - 23 Jan 2017
NY Post then Christian Broadcasting Network get first two questions.1:55 PM - 23 Jan 2017
First question of the Trump era goes to New York Post.1:54 PM - 23 Jan 2017
.@PressSec breaks with tradition in the briefing room, calls on New York Post reporter instead of AP1:54 PM - 23 Jan 2017
View from the front row of @PressSec @seanspicer giving his first full briefing at the White House. https://t.co/QQCQ1AXGh91:46 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Trump makes smart first pol move: bringing in all the hardhat unions right out of the gate, try to drive wedge in house of labor.1:50 PM - 23 Jan 2017
.@nytimes Spicer said the US is now in a "new era" of "bilateral trade opportunities with allies around the globe."1:48 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Today’s event is a valuable reminder that daily press briefings are very boring.1:47 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Spicer opens presser with a joke: "I was going to start with a brief recap of the inauguration but I think we’ve covered that pretty well."1:46 PM - 23 Jan 2017
President Trump holds up the executive order on withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership after signing it. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stands at his side in the Oval Office of the White House, on January 23, 2017:REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8. Often called the "Title of nobility clause," but now being called the emoluments clause:
No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.
Trump sued over foreign government payments to his firmsReutersA group of prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers sued President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other businesses accept payments from foreign governments.
A lawsuit filed in federal court by the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethis in Washington sued President Trump, seeking to stop his business from accepting payments from foreign governments. The cite a provision in the U.S. Constitution called the emoluments clause.
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.