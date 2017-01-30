Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
-
-
-
Ethics lawyers to sue Trump over foreign paymentsA group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing President Donald Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
-
The new U.S. administration must fully understand the importance of the "one China" policy and appreciate that the issue of Taiwan is highly sensitive for the Beijing government, China said on Monday. Read More
-
-
-
The Trump administration will not allow 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health insurance to go without coverage when the law, known as Obamacare, is repealed and replaced with a new plan, a senior White House official said on Sunday.
-
White House says media delegitimizing Trump, says won't 'take it'White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus intensified the Trump administration's criticism of the news media on Sunday, accusing it of trying to delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency and vowing to fight such coverage "tooth and nail."
-
-
-
VERBATIM: Spicer lashes out at the press - Reuters TVIn his first briefing as White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer lashes out at the press Saturday over its reporting of the attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration, vowing to hold the media "accountable."
-
-
How does a vantage point matter? These photos were both taken at about noon. One is what Sean Spicer now has on dis… https://t.co/7WgIF8XQfN4:36 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump's inauguration got a 20.1 percent share, according to the Nielsen ratings. By comparison, President Barack Obama's second inauguration got a 14 percent share. But his first inauguration got a 25.5 percent share. And that was on a Tuesday. The last time a first term inauguration was as low as Trump's was George H.W. Bush in 1989.
-
From same @PressSec stmt:
1:36 in: “No one had numbers.”
2:25 in: “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.6:25 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Despite what you heard at inauguration, crime is down in NYC. Historic lows. Shootings, homicides, robberies... all down. Spread the word.10:12 AM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
An estimated 40,000 packed the plaza facing San Francisco City Hall at the start of San Francisco's Women's March, according to Bay Area organizers.
But with crowds expected to greatly exceed early figures by the end of the night, organizers passed out a leaflet asking protesters to do their part to maintain peace.
Women's March Bay Area Spokeswoman Martha Shaughnessy said the group had trained between 80 and 150 volunteers to serve as peace ambassadors and to support crowd control at events in San Jose and Oakland in addition to the San Francisco march. In San Francisco, a committee dubbed "crowd cuddlers" was tapped to usher VIPs such as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and folk singer Joan Baez from the stage to a green room set up in the Asian Art Museum.
Reporting by Deborah Todd
-
Several hundred marchers are still going at it in downtown D.C. Surrounded by police escort. https://t.co/03JHu7i7fP7:31 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Spicer said this was the first time floor coverings were used on the national mall. I took this photo at the inaugu… https://t.co/9SZ3u2zD305:58 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
In the Trump administration, the press secretary will ask the questions and the reporters will be forced to answer them.7:06 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I can't believe we're arguing about this. There's just no debate here: https://t.co/Cq2NvBolxm6:53 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Former CIA Dir Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement...(1/2)6:26 PM - 21 Jan 2017
...in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself." (2/2)6:27 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
these women made #feministkilljoyclub laser-cut wooden headpieces. light but sturdy, they extolled. #womensmarch https://t.co/etE5qbmEDg7:00 PM - 21 Jan 2017
more notable headwear. lots of pink pussy hats, fewer golden flower crowns. #womensmarch https://t.co/T4pBaJX9LF7:02 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Marchers have left thousands of protest signs on fences outside the White House on Trump's first full day in office. https://t.co/apayGfjHEr6:59 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Spicer: "This was the first time... that floor coverings have been used to protect the grass on the mall."
1/2013:… https://t.co/W1LuroGoyM6:46 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
CIA speech & Spicer falsehoods will lead to Qs of GOP lawmakers, some of whom may scold Trump, which will prompt Trump to hit back at them6:49 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
1. Spicer (& Trump) are skilled at what we used to call “the spread” in high school debate. Make a lot of dubious arguments really fast.6:40 PM - 21 Jan 2017
2. Buried among the many bad arguments there are usually a few grains of truth, i.e. examples of stories the media really did screw up.6:40 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
3. This is challenging to deal with. You can be 85% right and a skilled debater can usually pivot the conversation to the 15% you got wrong.6:42 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
4. In general, the correct response is to disengage and not let the other guy dictate the terms of the debate.6:42 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
5. Still, this gets into some hiccups for how the press evaluates itself. There can be too much focus on narrow truth vs. broader truth.6:43 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
6. A story can be 100% factually accurate (narrowly true) and yet basically be BS. Many stories driven by "the narrative" have this problem.6:45 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
7. Sometimes the reverse is true also. In a well-reported story, the conclusion should hold even if some nonessential details are wrong.6:45 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
8. I have no foolproof solutions, but a more iterative approach might help? Build on prior knowledge but be ready to revise conclusions.6:48 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
This is called a statement you're told to make by the President. And you know the President is watching.5:44 PM - 21 Jan 2017
So, while press is stunned & can't believe it, Sean is getting praised by his boss & co-workers now. MSM is from Venus. WH is from Mars.5:57 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
This is not a campaign or an RNC spokesman anymore. Taxpayer-funded briefing room in which several falsehoods told.6:44 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
When you premise your campaign on a dishonest media, you start by blasting the media to their faces: https://t.co/l8VjtHMFvn6:38 PM - 21 Jan 2017
No matter what media had written on inauguration, Spicer's first briefing was *always* going to have this feel: https://t.co/l8VjtHv46N6:39 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Sean Spicer claims the media inaccurately reported crowd sizes, but video footage suggests otherwise. https://t.co/2fIardInCA5:52 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
In same rant, Sean Spicer says NPS doesn't provide crowd estimates AND it's largest inauguration crowd ever. https://t.co/l8VjtHMFvn6:23 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Jeff Mason of Reuters appears stunned by Sean Spicer's blast-and-bolt routine https://t.co/prUGrLtSG36:16 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
There has been a lot of talk in the media about the responsibility to hold Donald Trump accountable. And I'm here to tell you that it goes two ways. We're going to hold the press accountable as well. The American people deserve better and as long as he serves as the messenger for this incredible movement he will take his message directly to the American people where his focus will always be.Press Secretary Sean Spicer
-
"Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way in one particular tweet to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the mall."
/snip/
No one had numbers because the national park service, which controls the national mall, does not put any out. By the way this applies to any attempt to count the protesters in the same fashion./snip/
From the platform where the President was sworn in to 4th Street holds about 250,000 people. From 4th Street to the media tent were about another 220,000 people. And from the media tent to the Washington Monument another 250,000 people. All of this space was full when the President took the oath of office. We know that 420,000 people used the DC metro public transit yesterday, which actually compares to 317,000 people who used it to President Obama's last inaugural. This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer
-
Trump seems very preoccupied with the size of things. https://t.co/uFQk8bSCjv6:09 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
White House tradition: President yells at chief of staff. Chief of staff yells at press secretary. Press secretary yells at the press.5:47 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I've run out of adjectives.5:53 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
FYI, CNN made a conscious choice not to show the @PressSec statement live. The decision was to monitor the statement & then report on it.5:59 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
In D.C., the women of Flint just want you to remember they still don't have clean water https://t.co/l5D1NW2tle https://t.co/uzImNPNPBx5:49 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
On Sunday, said @PressSec, Pres Trump will attend the swearing-in of his top aides, who'll then be briefed on ethics & classified material.6:05 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
What a difference a day makes
Friday: "Apology accepted"
Saturday: "This was irresponsible and reckless." https://t.co/IOduWi9zy66:03 PM - 21 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.