Live: U.S. Politics

What will be in Trump's inaugural address?
From Reuters reporter Susan Heavey:
Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told NBC's 'Today' program:
It will be optimistic. It will be visionary, but it's going to be
philosophical ... This is going to be not necessarily an agenda, but a discussion about the proper role of government, the role of the citizenry, how we can move together as a country together to solve that problems that our country faces and the challenges, but as a united country."
Asked about whether Trump would have kind words for outgoing President Barack Obama
and Trump's former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who is attending the
ceremony, Spicer told reporters that the incoming president said "it's time to move
on."
Adam knew he had to come to DC today the moment he heard Trump won. "You have a man who's tired of the same old political scheme."by Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 1:59:16 PM
The Inauguration by the numbers
- 900,000: The number of people expected to attend, including protesters; about half the amount of President Obama's inauguration.
- 20: The expected duration, in minutes, of Trump's inauguration speech.
- 105: The longest inaugural speech, in minutes. It was delivered by William Henry Harrison in 1841 in a snowstorm. He wasn't wearing a hat or coat. He died of pneumonia a week later.
- 270,000: The number of protesters expected to converge on Washington.
- 28,000: The number of law enforcement officers expected to police downtown Washington.
- 4,200: The number of joints expected to be handed out by pro-marijuana activists on Inauguration Day. (A fun article on how 420 became synonymous with pot culture)
- 40: The percentage of ABC/Washington Post respondents who view Trump favorably, the lowest rating for an incoming president since Jimmy Carter.
- 58: The percentage of people who view President Barack Obama favorably, according to Gallup.
- 50*: The minimum number of House Democrats planning to boycott the inauguration. *Reuters estimate; USA Today is reporting at least 60.
- 64: The percentage of people who believe that wealthy people will gain influence under a Trump Administration, according to a Pew Research
- 40: The percentage of people who believe that they, themselves, will lose influence under a Trump administration.
- 33: The percentage of Trump Cabinet nominees without public-sector experience, the highest since the William McKinley administration (1897-1901).
- 34: The number of executive orders per year President Barack Obama issued during his tenure, the fewest since Grover Cleveland's first term (1885-1889), according to the American Presidency Project. (As a side note, if you are a presidential history buff, you could get lost for hours at this site.)
Sean Ruane, Adam Coletti, Sal Didato of the Renegade Pigs - a law enforcement biker club - taking the metro down for inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nnTK0VQAIuXpo.jpgby Roberta Rampton via twitter 1/20/2017 1:56:56 PM
#InaugurationDay street protests already underway at 14th and H NW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nmRs7XgAAxF7R.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 1/20/2017 1:52:32 PM
St John's, designed by Benjamin Henry Latrobe, is just across Lafayette Square from the White House and has a "President's pew."by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 1:43:39 PM
Pres-elect and Mrs Trump arrive at St. John's - about 10 minutes late. But the service waits for them. https://t.co/aV6c4Rem7Y8:42 AM - 20 Jan 2017
After a night at Blair House, the Trumps are heading over to nearby St John's church to start Inauguration Day with a church service.by Steve Holland via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 1:43:02 PM
-
The presidential touch on markets
As he is sworn in as the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump will mark one of the best performances for the American stock market for any presidential transition period of the modern era.
But the market's 5.8 percent rise since his Nov. 8 election may not portend much for stocks once the Republican takes office.
-
Rush hour, #InaugurationDay Washington DC. Plenty of seats on the Metro. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nfdP6WEAIyFYG.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 1/20/2017 1:22:37 PM
The military has arrived. https://t.co/qExcTWE5oz5:42 AM - 20 Jan 2017
-
Crowd size this morning seems to be a good sign for Trump but Real Clear Politics average makes it clear Hillary will be inaugurated today.7:44 AM - 20 Jan 2017
-
A GUIDE TO INAUGURATION DAY
With his left hand on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president around noon (1700 GMT) on Friday.
Trump will then give an address at the west front of the U.S. Capitol, before leading a parade to the White House.
The schedule:
- After breakfast and a church service, Trump and his wife, Melania, will meet outgoing President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House. Following tradition, Trump and Obama will ride together down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.
- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Mike Pence as vice president. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump. Trump will then give an inaugural address expected to last about 20 minutes.
- As many as 900,000 people are expected to turn out for the event, including thousands of protesters. After the ceremony, the Obamas will leave the Capitol to begin their post-White House lives. Trump and Pence will stay for lunch.
- Starting around 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), Trump, Pence and their families will lead a parade up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.
- Donald and Melania Trump may step out of their limousine briefly along the parade route to wave to well-wishers. Three inaugural balls are scheduled in the evening.
- Following tradition, Obama will leave his successor a letter in the Oval Office desk. Its contents have not been divulged.
The protests:
-
Security personnel walk on the roof of then White House before the inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonSupporters of Donald Trump gather in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1 of 2
-
-
"If Trump were here he would be disappointed with the lack of ladies on the dance floor."
reuters.com/article/us-usa… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2l9AVNVEAA0ntN.jpgby Dustin Volz via twitter 1/20/2017 6:12:30 AM
Trump's rise to the presidency began, fundamentally, as "a desire to be taken seriously." twitter.com/maggienyt/stat…by Dustin Volz via twitter 1/20/2017 5:07:33 AM
-
"If it rains I don't care because people will realize it's my real hair," PE Trump says at Union Station dinnef.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/20/2017 2:13:43 AM
-
What we know about Trump's inaugural address
- Trump will give an inaugural address expected to last about 20 minutes.
His spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump will give "a very forward-thinking, very inspiring, together-oriented speech" on solving such problems as creating jobs.
While 20 minutes may seem short for an inaugural address, it would not be the shortest. George Washington's second inaugural speech in 1793 consisted of about 130 words.
The honor of the longest inaugural address goes to William Henry Harrison, whose March 4, 1841, speech contained more than 8,440 words and lasted an hour and 45 minutes. Harrison, who gave his speech in a howling snowstorm without a hat or a coat, died of pneumonia a month later.
-
To end the rally, Michael Moore introduces special musical guest Natalie Merchant.8:11 PM - 19 Jan 2017
Apparently the protesters here are going to march to Trump Tower once the rally is finished, with the NYPD's permission.8:12 PM - 19 Jan 2017Delete
-
Julianne Moore is up next. "We are a nation of immigrants. Every generation of new immigrants has faced discrimination."by joseph.ax via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 1:32:28 AM
-
Al Sharpton addressing the anti-Trump rally in NYCby joseph.ax via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 1:32:25 AM
-
Rev Al Sharpton: "You can turn back the clock but you can't turn back time. We are not going backwards."by joseph.ax via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 1/20/2017 1:32:23 AM
-
