President-elect Trump is preparing to begin taking executive actions on his first day in the White House.

Trump is poised to wield one of the most powerful tools of his office, the presidential pen, for executive actions that can be implemented without the input of Congress.





"He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you're going to see that in the days and weeks to come." - Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, telling reporters to expect activity on Friday, during the weekend and early next week

What are the top items on the agenda?



The top items on the agenda for Trump mirror the populist pledges that fueled his election victory: immigration curbs and job creation, particularly in the manufacturing sector, Spicer said.

Trump 's advisers vetted more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider signing on healthcare, climate policy, immigration, energy and numerous other matters.

It isn't not clear how many orders he will approve, according to a member of the Trump transition team who was not authorized to talk to the press.

Trump also is expected to impose a federal hiring freeze and reverse some environmental protections.

Where does the wall fit in?

Trump is expected to sign an executive order in his first few days to direct the building of a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

That includes rescinding Obama's order that allowed more than 700,000 people brought into the United States illegally as children to stay in the country on a two-year authorization to work and attend college, according to several people close to the presidential transition team.

It's unlikely Trump's order will result in an immediate round-up of these immigrants, sources told Reuters. Rather, he is expected to let the authorizations expire.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Julia Edwards Ainsley)