Live: U.S. Politics
Live U.S. political coverage of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
-
Alec Baldwin just got by FAR the biggest ovation of the night. Not even close.by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:54:49 PM
-
Sympathetic crowd, obviously, but Michael Moore is getting laughs. Mocking Trump for being thin-skinned; imitating him in a whiny voice.by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:54:09 PM
-
-
-
Michael Moore told everyone to call Congress every day - brush teeth, make coffee, call Congress - and gave out the 24-hr number twice.by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:48:52 PM
-
DeNiro's fake Trump tweet: "DeNiro should give back Oscars. Voting was rigged. There's only one true Raging Bull and that's Vladimir Putin!"by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:45:31 PM
-
Obama's last daily schedule as POTUS.
At 1:40 p.m. Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Obama will depart Joint Base Andrews to P… https://t.co/3lUObDVL0p6:31 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
De Blasio: "Tomorrow is not an end. Tomorrow is a beginning. Get ready to build the nation we all believe in, together."by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:38:25 PM
-
Reuters Facebook Live producer Stephanie Brumsey:On my way out of DC and the fireworks from the Inauguration celebration on the mall go off. The people on the sidewalk started screaming!6:30 PM - 19 Jan 2017
A couple people even dropped to the ground. The startled and fearful expressions on their faces was indescribable.6:35 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Mayor Bill de Blasio: "We believe there should be opportunity for people regardless of what they look like or where they come from."by joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:34:49 PM
-
Thousands have gathered in front of Trump Intl Hotel and Tower in NYC. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2kfP-hWgAAxbQp.jpgby joseph.ax via twitter 1/19/2017 11:22:59 PM
-
Reuters reporter Joseph Ax is at a rally being held against Trump in New York:Anti-Trump marchers at a unity rally in New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio is among the scheduled speakers. https://t.co/Tg9xzpGsni5:37 PM - 19 Jan 2017
"We refuse a fascist America!" the protesters are chanting.5:38 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"We're going to unify our country," Trump says after concert at Lincoln Memorial. Says will focus on inner cities.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/19/2017 11:11:00 PM
-
Jim Yates, 70, is attending his first inauguration and heading to the Deplorables Inaugural Ball tonight. https://t.co/jKVCIHp6AW4:08 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Investors curb their enthusiasm ahead of Trump eraReutersA month ago, the dollar and stock markets were riding high as investors bet that the Trump administration, together with the Republican-controlled Congress, would usher in an era of lower taxes, more government spending and looser regulations.
-
-
-
-
-
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. (C) looks at his daughter Kai Madison as she takes a picture with her mobile phone during the Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
-
Factbox: Trump's early executive actions could undo Obama policiesReutersRepublican President-elect Donald Trump is expected to take executive action shortly after being sworn into office on Friday to advance key priorities and reverse some policies of outgoing Democratic President Barack Obama.
-
Trump singing along with Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an America"by Steve Holland via twitter 1/19/2017 10:11:26 PM
-
-
-
At Lincoln Memorial, Trump and Melania come out to tune of Stones' "Heart of Stone," a staple of his campaign rally playlist.by Steve Holland via twitter 1/19/2017 9:56:27 PM
-
-
JUST IN: Trump to visit CIA headquarters on Saturday
- Donald Trump will visit CIA headquarters on Saturday on his first full day as U.S. president, as he takes command of an agency that he has harshly criticized, a transition official said on Thursday.
CIA headquarters is in Langley, Virginia.
Trump had questioned the CIA's conclusion that Russia was involved in cyber hacking that interfered with the U.S. election but has since accepted the verdict.
-
Click here to see the chart in detail: fingfx.thomsonreuters.com
-
TRUMP POISED TAKE EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON FIRST DAY IN OFFICE
President-elect Trump is preparing to begin taking executive actions on his first day in the White House.
Trump is poised to wield one of the most powerful tools of his office, the presidential pen, for executive actions that can be implemented without the input of Congress.
"He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you're going to see that in the days and weeks to come."
- Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, telling reporters to expect activity on Friday, during the weekend and early next week
What are the top items on the agenda?
- The top items on the agenda for Trump mirror the populist pledges that fueled his election victory: immigration curbs and job creation, particularly in the manufacturing sector, Spicer said.
- Trump's advisers vetted more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider signing on healthcare, climate policy, immigration, energy and numerous other matters.
- It isn't not clear how many orders he will approve, according to a member of the Trump transition team who was not authorized to talk to the press.
Trump also is expected to impose a federal hiring freeze and reverse some environmental protections.
Where does the wall fit in?
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Julia Edwards Ainsley)
- Trump is expected to sign an executive order in his first few days to direct the building of a wall on the southern border with Mexico.
That includes rescinding Obama's order that allowed more than 700,000 people brought into the United States illegally as children to stay in the country on a two-year authorization to work and attend college, according to several people close to the presidential transition team.
It's unlikely Trump's order will result in an immediate round-up of these immigrants, sources told Reuters. Rather, he is expected to let the authorizations expire.
-
U.S. Treasury nominee Mnuchin hammered over offshore tax havensReutersU.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he would work to eliminate the need for offshore tax havens, as Democratic senators accused the Wall Street veteran of using such vehicles to shelter hedge fund money from the government.
-
America's deep partisan rift may be setting Donald Trump up for success in advance https://t.co/hbM3nkSQKR https://t.co/8O3RKMSVfw3:38 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
And one from First Lady Michelle Obama:Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo https://t.co/pahEydkZ5ZRetweeted by POTUS7:12 PM - 18 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
As Trump emissary to Congress, Mike Pence faces potential obstacle - his bossReutersShortly after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November, Vice President-elect Mike Pence visited the country’s largest manufacturing lobby group, six blocks from the White House, to brainstorm about Trump's legislative agenda.
-
One of the last tweets of Barack Obama as president:Proud to make this one of my final actions as President. America is a nation of second chances, and 1,715 people de… https://t.co/vZLJa9SweM3:39 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Seen on the streets of DC https://t.co/PT0k8Rt6qS1:54 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Senior U.S. spy, diplomats leaving despite being asked to stay onReutersA top U.S. intelligence officer and two senior diplomats are leaving the government despite appearing on a Jan. 17 list of those asked to stay on under President-elect Donald Trump, current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
-
Soros accuses the ideas guiding Trump of being "inherently self-contradictory," which normally from him would be a compliment2:43 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
JUST IN: Trump says NFL owner Woody Johnson 'going to Saint James,' indicating he will be U.S. envoy to UK.U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania address a luncheon at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017, one day before his inauguration as the nation's 45th president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
From Reuters White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe:President-elect Trump and Melania waved to waiting staff and aides as they landed in Washington, D.C. today.Trump's children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka also descended from the military plane, accompanied by their spouses and children. The family's luggage, including colorful children's suitcases, was rolled to the waiting motorcade.Ivanka was wearing an emerald green dress and cat-eye sunglasses:
1 of 4Photo credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
-
President-elect @realDonaldTrump arrives in DC ahead of #Inauguration2017. Optimism is in the air! #MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QPSCOAqR5Y12:46 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Tech firm creates Trump monitor for stock markets. https://t.co/QrwR8g6B5Z https://t.co/RJRtxVEakX12:56 PM - 19 Jan 2017Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
JUST IN: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares turn lower in wake of Mnuchin's comments. https://t.co/DO7BPFCMdF1:10 PM - 19 Jan 2017
Fannie, Freddie shares fall after Mnuchin says does not support 'recap and release' for Fannie, Freddie1:08 PM - 19 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.