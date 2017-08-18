Live: Solar Eclipse 2017
Live video and photos of the 2017 solar eclipse.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The moon starts passing in front of the sun in Washington and Wyoming. More in our #SolarEclipse2017 live blog: https://t.co/qNHuzH9zex pic.twitter.com/hkWDcBHUqK— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 21, 2017
-
Millions gather to watch the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in the continental U.S. in nearly a century:Cooper Jackson tries out his new solar glasses in a designated eclipse viewing area in a campground near Guernsey, Wyoming. REUTERS/Rick WilkingA minibus parked in a designated eclipse viewing area is seen in a campground near Guernsey, Wyoming. REUTERS/Rick WilkingCollege of Charleston professor Dr. Cassandra Runyon (Center) releases a balloon during a test launch for the Space Grant Ballooning Project in preparations for the solar eclipse on board a US Coast Guard response boat at sea near Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall HillA woman looks through a telescope on the football field at Madras High School the evening before the solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon. REUTERS/Jason RedmondSolar glasses are for sale for the total eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming. REUTERS/Rick WilkingA sign for parking is displayed for drivers as they near the small town of Depoe Bay, Oregon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 of 6
-
-
-
The sun is projected on the ground glass (bottom) as photographer C.D. Olsen adjusts his replica of the Kew Photo Heliograph camera, which he will use to make a glass plate photograph of the total solar eclipse, outside the football stadium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE: See #SolarEclipse2017 from the U.S. West Coast. https://t.co/q1J5UKp6M1 pic.twitter.com/SS9NA0RvPS— Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) August 21, 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Millions of Americans await awe-inspiring total solar eclipseU.S.Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses are taking positions along a slender ribbon of land cutting diagonally across the United States to marvel at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in nearly a century.
-
-
Lights, camera, corona: Hollywood embraces the eclipseU.S.The sun is getting ready for its closeup. Producers of feature films and TV commercials will set up at key locations to capture what they hope will be unique scenes using the natural spectacle of Monday's total solar eclipse.
-
-
-
Illinois town gears up to become heart of U.S. eclipseU.K.The small southern Illinois town of Carbondale was revving up on Sunday to become eclipse central on the eve of a total solar eclipse that will traverse the continental United States for the first time in 99 years.
-
-
Millions of Americans await awe-inspiring total solar eclipseU.S.Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses are taking positions along a slender ribbon of land cutting diagonally across the United States to marvel at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in nearly a century.
-
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable eraU.S.As Monday's total solar eclipse sweeps from Oregon to South Carolina, U.S. electric power and grid operators will be glued to their monitoring systems in what for them represents the biggest test of the renewable energy era.
-
Self-sufficient eclipse chasers hit the road to 'totality'U.S.Michael Zeiler packed his portable toilet then headed out on a 10-hour drive from New Mexico to Wyoming where, on Monday, he intends to mark the ninth time he has seen the moon pass in front of the sun in a total solar eclipse.
-
-
-
Oregon coastal city at 'double ground zero' braced for eclipseReuters UKOregon's Depoe Bay is preparing for the first total eclipse to traverse the continental United States in a century as if a natural disaster was bearing down on the small coastal city.
-
U.S. total solar eclipse sparks spectator excitementReuters UKThe first total solar eclipse across the continental United States in a century is expected to spark watching parties and traffic jams as it darkens skies from Oregon to South Carolina, authorities said on Wednesday.
-
-
America's total eclipse floods market with fake sunglassesReutersWhen millions of Americans turn their faces skyward to witness the nation's first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in a century, many will reach for specially designed sunglasses, but experts caution the public to stay clear of unsafe counterfeits.
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video