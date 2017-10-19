Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
-
North Korea warns threats a 'big miscalculation' in letter to Australia lawmakersNorth Korea has sent a letter to Australia's parliament, warning it is a nuclear power and will not be cowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to destroy it, according to a copy of the letter published in an Australian newspaper on Friday.
-
Commentary: Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea dealDonald Trump’s undermining of the Iran nuclear deal only shrinks U.S. options for dealing with North Korea. The U.S. president’s decertification of Tehran’s compliance will be well noted in Pyongyang, giving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a credible excuse for refusing to negotiate with Washington.
-
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safeNorth Korea warned countries at the United Nations on Monday in a statement: don't join the United States in military action against the Asian state and you will be safe from retaliation.
-
U.S. carrier patrols off Korean peninsula in warning to PyongyangThe USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear powered aircraft carrier, patrolled in waters east of the Korean peninsula on Thursday, in a show of sea and air power designed to warn off North Korea from any military action.
-
'Nowhere to hide': North Korean missiles spur anxiety in Japan fishing townEver since North Korea lobbed two missiles far above this windswept fishing town on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, seaweed farmer Mitsuyo Kawamura says she's been on edge.
-
EU leaders to call for end to North Korea's weapons program: draftEuropean Union leaders will demand on Thursday that North Korea end its nuclear and ballistic weapons program, according to the draft final statement of an EU summit.
-
Hillary Clinton says U.S. threats of war with North Korea 'dangerous, short-sighted'Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that "cavalier" threats to start war on the Korean peninsula were "dangerous and short-sighted", urging the United States to get all parties to the negotiating table.
-
Seoul considers unilateral sanctions against North KoreaSouth Korea is considering levying its own sanctions on North Korea as the isolated state ramps up tension with its missile and nuclear provocations, the South's vice foreign minister said on Wednesday, but no decision had been made yet.
-
Amid strained ties, North Korea congratulates China on party congressNorth Korea congratulated China on its 19th Communist Party Congress on Wednesday amid increasingly frayed relationships between the traditional allies, as China tightens sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
-
U.S. official says not ruling out eventual direct talks with North KoreaThe United States is not ruling out the eventual possibility of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang warned nuclear war might break out at any moment.
-
Jockeying for cash: North Korea allows racetrack gambling as sanctions bitePunters in North Korea who once risked three years hard labor for gambling are now able to bet on local horse races as the isolated country scrambles to unearth new sources of hard currency amid intensifying international sanctions.
-
Russia reopens ferry route to North KoreaSea trips between Vladivostok, Russia and isolated North Korea have resumed after a two-month break, with the transport of cargo, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, quoting the head of the company operating the route.
-
Russia's Putin signs decree imposing restrictions on North KoreaRussian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to comply with a United Nations Security Council resolution.
-
-
EU imposes oil embargo on North Korea in symbolic gestureThe European Union banned the sale of oil and oil products to North Korea on Monday, in a largely symbolic move aimed at encouraging countries that have more significant levels of trade with the country to follow suit.
-
North Korea rejects direct talks with South Korea in Russia: RIANorth Korean officials have rejected a proposal to hold direct talks with their South Korean counterparts in St Petersburg, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.
-
'Mad dog' anti-Trump leaflets, suspected floated in from North Korea, turn up in SeoulPropaganda fliers presumed to be from North Korea and calling U.S. President Donald Trump a "mad dog" have turned up across central Seoul, including near the presidential Blue House, according to posts on social media and people who found them.
-
Russia condemns North Korea nuclear tests: agenciesMoscow condemns North Korea's nuclear tests and calls on North Korea and the international community to comply with all U.N. resolutions, Russian news agencies quoted the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house as saying on Monday.
-
U.S. diplomacy with North Korea to continue until 'first bomb drops': TillersonSecretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."
-
North Korea not ready to meet with South Korea in Russia: agenciesPoliticians from North and South Korea will not hold direct talks in Russia on Monday about Pyongyang's nuclear and missile program despite attending the same event and being urged to do so by Moscow, Russian news agencies said on Sunday.
-
South Korea parliament chief tells North Korea to resume missile talks: IfaxChung Sye-kyun, the speaker of South Korea's parliament, on Sunday called on North Korea to resume talks over its nuclear and missile program, saying its nuclear tests were a threat to the Korean Peninsula, the Interfax news agency reported.
-
Former friend Malaysia halts all imports from North Korea, data showsMalaysia, which until recently had been one of Pyongyang's closest friends, has halted all imports from North Korea, as part of global efforts to cut off funding over its nuclear and missile programs.
-
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile programIn 2009, a pop video from North Korea celebrated a new national hero - one that outside experts would later realize was at the heart of the secretive state's banned nuclear and missile programs.
-
Small quake rattles North Korea nuclear testing grounds, not manmade: South KoreaA small earthquake rattled the area near North Korea's nuclear testing field but it did not appear to be manmade, South Korea's weather agency said on Friday, the latest to be observed after the North conducted its sixth and biggest nuclear test in early September.
-
UAE terminates North Korean diplomatic mission, ends visasThe United Arab Emirates is ending the mission of North Korea's non-resident ambassador and terminating its own envoy's services in Pyongyang, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday carried by state news agency WAM.
-
U.S. believes current North Korea nuclear threat is manageable: White HouseWhite House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Thursday the Trump administration thinks the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons capability is currently manageable but Pyongyang cannot be allowed to develop the ability to strike the U.S. homeland.
-
Four other suspects in killing of North Korean Kim Jong Nam named in courtFour suspects charged with two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader were identified for the first time in a Malaysian court on Thursday.
-
Asked to explain 'calm before the storm' remark, Trump talks North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to confirm he had North Korea in mind last week when he described a gathering of military leaders as "the calm before the storm."
-
North Korea says Trump has 'lit the wick of war:' Russia's TASS agencyU.S. President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea and his country will be made to pay with "a hail of fire", a Russian news agency quoted North Korea's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.
-
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses optionsThe U.S. military flew two strategic bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force late on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump met top defense officials to discuss how to respond to any threat from North Korea.
-
China calls on all sides to avoid provocations on the Korean peninsulaChina's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint over the North Korea issue after the U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
-
North Korea hackers stole South Korea-U.S. military plans to wipe out North Korea leadership: lawmakerNorth Korean hackers stole a large amount of classified military documents, including South Korea-U.S. wartime operational plans to wipe out the North Korean leadership, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday.
-
NZ aircraft maker pleads guilty to breaching U.N. sanctions on North KoreaNew Zealand aircraft manufacturer Pacific Aerospace Ltd has plead guilty in a New Zealand court to indirectly exporting aircraft parts to North Korea, according to Fairfax Media.
-
South Koreans seek to visit once-jointly run factory zone in NorthA group of South Korean businessmen who own factories in the Kaesong industrial complex inside North Korea said on Wednesday they want to visit to verify the North's claim that it had restarted some operations there on its own.
-
U.N. bans four ships over North Korea coal, U.S. delays four moreThe United Nations Security Council has banned four ships from ports globally for carrying coal from North Korea, including one vessel that also had ammunition, but the United States postponed a bid to blacklist four others pending further investigation.
-
Trump may visit DMZ between North and South Korea: YonhapU.S. President Donald Trump may travel to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea when he visits South Korea next month, the South's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, citing a defense source.
-
Camera shows Vietnamese suspect's 'aggressive' attack on Kim Jong Nam: policeA Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader was captured on camera making an "aggressive" attack on him, two days after a similar act on another person, a police investigator told a Malaysian court on Tuesday.
-
North Korea's leadership has told Russian lawmakers that it possesses a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1864.11 miles) that will be able to reach U.S. territory after modernization, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.
Interfax cited Anton Morozov, a lawmaker and member of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, who visited Pyongyang from October 2-6.
North Korea aims to increase the range of its ballistic missiles to 9,000 kilometers (5592.34 miles), Morozov was quoted as saying. "There was no talk about the deadline (for solving this task)," he said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
-
North Korea's 'princess' now one of the secretive state's top policy makersThe promotion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 28-year-old sister to the country's top decision-making body is a sign he is strengthening his position by drawing his most important people closer to the center of power, experts and officials say.
-
Kim Jong Un praises nuclear program, promotes sisterNorth Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear weapons were a "powerful deterrent" that guaranteed its sovereignty, state media reported on Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said "only one thing will work" in dealing with the isolated country.
-
Trump says 'only one thing will work' with North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said "only one thing will work" in dealing with North Korea after previous administrations had talked to Pyongyang without results.
-
North Korea preparing long-range missile test: RIA cites Russian lawmakerNorth Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, a Russian lawmaker just returned from a visit to Pyongyang was quoted as saying.Anton Morozov, a member of the Russian lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee, and two other Russian lawmakers visited Pyongyang on Oct. 2-6, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States,” RIA quoted Morozov as saying.Click here to read more.
-
Russia throws North Korea lifeline to stymie regime changeRussia is quietly boosting economic support for North Korea to try to stymie any U.S.-led push to oust Kim Jong Un as Moscow fears his fall would sap its regional clout and allow U.S. troops to deploy on Russia's eastern border.
