Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
Weightlifting: Doping bans leave North Koreans set for glory in U.S.Weightlifting's new hardline approach to doping has not only led to one-year bans for China, Russia and seven other nations, it has also opened the way for North Korea to register its biggestsporting triumph in U.S. President Donald Trump’s backyard.
Putin says military strike against North Korea not sure to succeedPresident Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a military strike against North Korea designed to destroy its nuclear and missile program might not succeed because Pyongyang could have hidden military facilities that nobody knows about.
Trump and Japan's Abe agree to keep pressure on North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that pressure should be maintained on North Korea, a senior Japanese government official told reporters.
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats upSeated beneath tall windows and dressed simply in singlets and trousers, North Korean painters are hard at work. The artists staple canvases to frames or copy idyllic landscapes from laptop computers. One wears headphones as he brushes a group of running horses onto his canvas.
U.N. panel calls on North Korea to end torture, child laborA United Nations human rights panel said on Wednesday it had credible allegations that North Korean authorities had tortured or mistreated children forced to return from abroad or held in detention.
Putin says Trump is listening to Russia's views on North Korea crisisPresident Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump was listening to Russia's views on the North Korean missile crisis which emphasize diplomacy over further sanctions or military action.
Mattis plays down split between Trump, Tillerson on North KoreaU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday played down an apparent split between the U.S. president and his top diplomat over outreach to North Korea, saying America's focus was still on finding a diplomatic solution to the dispute with Pyongyang.
EU's diplomatic back channel in Pyongyang goes coldWhile European powers France and Britain are lobbying Washington to cool tensions since North Korea's most powerful nuclear test a month ago, EU nations with embassies in Pyongyang are directly pressing the North Koreans.
Defense disputes nerve agent used to kill North Korean leader's half-brotherLawyers for two women accused of murdering the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday low enzyme levels in his blood may have been caused by liver disease or hormone pills rather than a lethal nerve agent.
White House again rejects talks with North Korea on nuclear issueThe White House on Monday ruled out talks with North Korea except to discuss the fate of Americans held there, again appearing to rebuke Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who said Washington was directly communicating with Pyongyang on its nuclear and missile programs.
U.S. travel restrictions jeopardize rare exchanges with North KoreansWhen more than a dozen North Korean economic officials visited California and New York in 2011, U.S. organizers hoped the tour would give the delegation ideas for market reforms and business innovations.
Russian firm provides new internet connection to North KoreaNorth Korea has opened a second internet connection with the outside world, this time via Russia, a move which cyber security experts said could give Pyongyang greater capability to conduct cyber attacks.
U.S. will only talk to North Korea about freeing U.S. citizens: White HouseThe Trump administration will not hold any talks with North Korea at this time, except for possible conversations about freeing U.S. citizens who have been detained there, the White House said on Monday.
As sanctions bite, North Korean workers leave Chinese border hubNorth Korean workers have begun to leave the Chinese border city of Dandong, following the latest round of sanctions seeking to restrict Pyongyang's ability to earn foreign currency income, local businesses and traders say.
Russian firm appears to be offering internet connection to North Korea: 38 NorthRussian telecommunications firm TransTeleCom appears to have begun providing a new internet connection to North Korea, supplementing an already existing link from China, 38 North reported on Sunday.
Two women plead not guilty to killing North Korean leader's half-brotherTwo women accused of assassinating the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a banned nerve agent pleaded not guilty at the start of a high-profile murder trial in a Malaysian court on Monday.
Trump to top U.S. diplomat: Don't bother talking to North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the prospect of talks with North Korea as a waste of time a day after his own secretary of state said the United States was maintaining open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Match North Korea overture with Iran offer, Germany tells U.S.Germany welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's announcement that he was "probing" opportunities for dialogue with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program and called for Washington to take a similar step with Iran.
U.S. directly communicating with North Korea, seeks dialogueThe United States said on Saturday it was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue.
Italy says to expel North Korea envoy over nuclear, missile testsNorth Korea's ambassador to Italy will be expelled from the country in protest over Pyongyang's recent nuclear and ballistic missile tests, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano was quoted on Sunday as saying.
Pyongyang shown no interest in talks: State DepartmentNorth Korea has shown no interest in pursuing talks on its nuclear and missile programs, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson acknowledged the United States was communicating directly with Pyongyang.
U.S. "probing" to see if North Korea interested in dialogue: TillersonThe United States is probing North Korea to see whether it is interested in dialogue and has multiple direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday.
North Korea seen moving missiles from development center: South Korean broadcasterSeveral North Korean missiles were recently spotted moved from a rocket facility in the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) reported late Friday amid speculation that the North was preparing to take more provocative actions.
Russia says ready to work with North Korea to resolve missile crisisMoscow is prepared to work with Pyongyang to try to find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean missile crisis, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Friday.
North Korea moving airplanes, boosting defense after U.S. bomber flight: YonhapNorth Korea has been moving airplanes and boosting defenses on its east coast after the United States dispatched B-1B bombers to the Korean peninsula over the weekend, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country's spy agency.
China's U.N. envoy says North Korea, U.S. rhetoric 'too dangerous'Reacting to remarks by North Korea's foreign minister on Monday, China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told Reuters the escalating rhetoric between North Korea and the United States was getting too dangerous and the only solution was negotiations.
Notion U.S. has declared war on North Korea is 'absurd,' White House saysThe North Korean foreign minister's statement that the United States has declared war on Pyongyang is "absurd," the White House said on Monday.
Japanese PM Abe says election won't distract him from tackling North KoreaJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said his decision to call a snap election would not distract his government from responding to North Korean threats, pledging to increase pressure if Pyongyang failed to halt its missile and nuclear weapons development.
Pentagon: Will provide Trump options if North Korea provocations continueThe Pentagon said on Monday that it would provide U.S. President Donald Trump with options to deal with North Korea if its provocations continue, after North Korea's foreign minister said his country reserved the right to shoot down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.
North Korea says U.S. 'declared war' warns it could shoot down U.S. bombersNorth Korea's foreign minister said on Monday that President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserves the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.
China calls for restraint over North Korea tensionsChina said on Monday that it hoped all sides would exercise restraint over North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the North's foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer".
Trump cranks up North Korea threats as Pyongyang holds anti-U.S. rallyU.S. President Donald Trump dialed up the rhetoric against North Korea again at the weekend, warning the country's foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer", as Pyongyang staged a major anti-U.S. rally.
Trump will 'do everything' to avoid nuclear war with North Korea: MnuchinU.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to avoid nuclear war with North Korea and "will do everything we can" to avoid conflict.
North Korea says rockets to U.S. 'inevitable' after Trump dubs Kim 'rocket man'North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told the United Nations on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump had made “our rockets' visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable” by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man".
U.S. bombers fly off North Korea's coast in show of forceU.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday, in a show of force the Pentagon said demonstrated the range of military options available to President Donald Trump.
China says North Korea quake not nuclear explosionChina's Earthquake Administration said on Saturday that a small earthquake recorded earlier in the day in North Korea was not a nuclear explosion and had the characteristics of a natural tremor.
U.S. Navy carrier drills with Japanese navy amid North Korean tensionThe U.S. Navy carrier Ronald Reagan is conducting drills with Japanese warships in seas south of the Korean peninsula, Japan's military said on Friday, in a show of naval power as Pyongyang threatens further nuclear and missile tests.
A North Korea nuclear test over the Pacific? Logical, terrifyingDetonating a nuclear-tipped missile over the Pacific Ocean would be a logical final step by North Korea to prove the success of its weapons programme but would be extremely provocative and carry huge risks, arms control experts said on Friday.
-
Breakingviews - Diplomatic fog blinds China and U.S. over N. KoreaBy Pete SweeneyHONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's central bank has ordered lenders to halt business with North Korean clients, Reuters repor
North Korea's Kim says will make 'deranged' Trump pay dearly for U.N. speechNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted U.S. President Donald Trump as "mentally deranged" on Friday and vowed to make him pay dearly for threatening to destroy his country, hours after Trump ordered fresh sanctions over Pyongyang's weapons programs.
Japan calls North Korea's behavior 'absolutely unacceptable'Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that North Korea's remarks and behavior were "absolutely unacceptable" and provocative to regional and international security.
North Korea official says North may consider hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean: YonhapNorth Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test on the Pacific Ocean of an unprecedented scale, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
